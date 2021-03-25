WALNUT • A man was reported missing this week after last being seen on County Road 130 in Walnut, near the Tennessee state line.
According to Tippah County Sheriff Investigator Josh Bateman on Tuesday, March 23, a friend reported that they last had contact with Johnny Lee Lyles on Wednesday, March 17. Lyles was spotted by a neighbor on Sunday, March 21 but has not been seen since.
Lyles is described as a black male, 40 years old, originally from Moscow, Tennessee.
Anybody with information on Lyles should contact the Tippah County Sheriff's Department at 662-837-9336.