TUPELO — Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley signed orders re-designating the Eligible Telecommunications Carrier (ETC) status of nine local electric cooperative subsidiaries for $9,123,901 in grants to be spent in 2023 from the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (“RDOF”) for broadband expansion. Official state re-designation will benefit 182,311 homes and businesses in North Mississippi. These nine carriers are currently providing service to 84,573 customers. Totally, the nine providers received $91,380,620 from RDOF, which will be disbursed over ten years.

lauren.gay@journalinc.com

