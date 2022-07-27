TEPA
By Tina Campbell Meadows/Managing Editor

The regular monthly meeting of the Tippah Electric Power Association board of directors was held on June 9, 2022 at 6 p.m. Present were: Board President, Jerry Watkins, Board members Tommy Benson, Phillip Camburn, Ricky Martin, Jimmy Huddleston, Mark Johnson, Ricky Dobbs, and Greg Smith. Also in attendance were General Manager Tim Smith, Finance Director Kerry Cockrell, and Board Attorney Chris Latimer.  Highlights of the meeting include approval for a budget for the upcoming fiscal year and a rate increase set for October, 2022.

