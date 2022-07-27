The regular monthly meeting of the Tippah Electric Power Association board of directors was held on June 9, 2022 at 6 p.m. Present were: Board President, Jerry Watkins, Board members Tommy Benson, Phillip Camburn, Ricky Martin, Jimmy Huddleston, Mark Johnson, Ricky Dobbs, and Greg Smith. Also in attendance were General Manager Tim Smith, Finance Director Kerry Cockrell, and Board Attorney Chris Latimer. Highlights of the meeting include approval for a budget for the upcoming fiscal year and a rate increase set for October, 2022.
• acceptance of the Cash Flow Statement for May 2022 presented by Finance Director Kerry Cockrell and submission for audit of same.
• approval of a proposed budget for TEPA for the upcoming fiscal year presented by General Manager Tim Smith and Finance Director Kerry Cockrell. The Board discussed various budgeting options in response to current inflation and the high cost of goods and services. The Budget is kept on file in the office of the General Manager.
• approval of new rates that will become effective October 1, 2022. General Manager Tim Smith provided an Operations Update. He discussed a potential monthly rate increase of $3/residential member, $3/small commercial member, and $26.80/large commercial member, which is the minimum increase necessary to maintain service in the current inflationary climate. Smith informed the Board of the TVA Guideline amount allowed for TEPA, and that the proposed rate increase was significantly lower than what TEPA was authorized to charge. Smith informed that the proposed rate increase would be consistent with the projections in next year’s budget.
General Manager Tim Smith provided a Broadband Update. He informed the Board that 3,444 customers are installed and receiving service, 170 customers are waiting on drops, 118 customers are waiting on installation; 15 customers are waiting on underground service, and 41 customers are waiting on engineering, for a total of 3,788 customers. Smith advised that the take-rate continues to grow, driven recently by businesses in Ripley taking the service.
