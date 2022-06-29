TUPELO – A year ago, in June 2021, Greg and Ashley Thomas took a giant leap of faith.
They both quit their jobs – he drove a truck for 20 years, and she worked as both a medical technician and a high school science teacher – and opened a food truck.
"When we first met, I'd cook for her, and she'd always say, 'This is really good. You should sell this,'" Greg Thomas said. "And then when I'd cook for friends, they'd say the same thing. But I didn't have any self-confidence, so I kept driving."
When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit in early 2020, the Thomases decided to dip their toes in the restaurant business. They got a little wooden trailer and started catering for Spring Street Cigars in Tupelo and at private events in Ripley.
"We stepped out and got the food trailer last year because we were getting so much positive response," Greg Thomas said.
"We went all in," Ashley Thomas said. "We decided if it didn't work out, we both had jobs we could go back to. Sometimes, you just have to go for it. If you can believe you can do it, that's all it takes."
The couple decided early on they wanted to cook one thing, and do it well. That one thing is fried catfish.
"I started out cooking like my mama did, but I've made it my own over time," he said. "The Cajun rice is definitely my own recipe."
The couple call their business The G Spot Taste.
"In school, they called me G or Big G," Greg Thomas said. "Even people who come to the truck call me that. So we call it The G Spot because the food hits the spot – you can hit the good spot with food, too. But some people take it another way."
"We let everybody come up with their own idea of what The G Spot is," Ashley Thomas said. "It's up to your own discretion."
The food truck offers fried catfish and a choice of three sides – Cajun rice, french fries or slaw – along with hushpuppies and a homemade tartar sauce.
A plate with two fillets, one side, hushpuppies and sauce is $11; a plate with two fillets, two sides, hushpuppies and sauce is $13.
"People who don't eat fish come in and just get a Cajun rice bowl," Ashley said. The small is $3.50 and the large is $6.50.
"We decided to do just fish because we got to talking one day, and we said, 'You know how when you go to a restaurant and they have several things on the menu, but you always end up getting the same thing, that one thing you like?'" Greg Thomas said. "We wanted to come up with the ultimate fish plate that was good and consistent."
Ashley Thomas said the response has been greater than the couple ever could have imagined.
"It's a steady flow of customers, even in the wintertime," she said. "We're busy every season."
"We were in New Albany one day and it was pouring down rain, and people still stayed in line," Greg Thomas said. "They just pulled out their umbrellas or whatever they needed."
Shay Minor of Ecru likes fried catfish, but that's not what keeps her coming back to the food truck every Friday when she gets off work.
"I try to come once a week for the hushpuppies," she said. "I don't even eat hushpuppies, but theirs are really good. And the Cajun rice is very different. I'm used to eating fish and spaghetti, but the rice is good."
The food truck is open Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. On Saturdays, the couple takes The G Spot to festivals, catering gigs and private events.
"We post on Facebook every Wednesday where we're going to be for the week," Ashley Thomas said. "We like being mobile."
Most Thursdays, you can find The G Spot at the Fox Den on the corner of South Green and Gloster in Tupelo from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Fridays, they alternate between the Fox Den from 2 to 7 p.m. and Food Truck Friday in front of Fairpark in downtown Tupelo from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Most Sundays, they're at the Fox Den from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for one Sunday a month, when they park at the walking track in Ripley.
"We have a set schedule, but we're all over the road," Ashley Thomas said. "We're not always where we're supposed to be. That's why we post our location on Facebook on Wednesdays."
Greg Thomas estimates they cook 120 pounds of catfish every day they're open, which equates to between 200 and 250 plates a day.
"Most Friday evenings we sell out by 5:30 or 6, and we always sell out at Food Truck Friday," Ashley Thomas said. "We do one thing, do it well, then get on out of the way."