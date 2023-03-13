rip-2023-03-15-news-stuart-nwcc-1

Grammy awarding-winning artist and Mississippian, Marty Stuart has partnered with Northwest Mississippi Community College to fund the Marty Stuart Scholarship Endowment, which will provide scholarships for students studying music education, music performance, and/or entertainment industry studies.

 By Alysse Gafkjen

SENATOBIA • The Northwest Mississippi Community College Foundation is proud to announce its newest endowment funded by Grammy awarding-winning artist and Mississippian, Marty Stuart. The Marty Stuart Scholarship Endowment will provide scholarships for students studying music education, music performance, and/or entertainment industry studies. Other requirements for this scholarship are that students maintain a 2.0 GPA.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you