Members of the Northwest Mississippi Community College Soiree Steering Committee welcome the presenting sponsor, Mini Systems, Inc., to the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts in recognition of their generous sponsorship. Accepting their donation for the upcoming Soiree are (l to r) Leeann Elrod, Advancement specialist; Hannah Dickerson, scholarship coordinator; Karen Fowler, assistant director, Heindl Center for the Performing Arts; Tyler Crutcher, Melody Crutcher, Tracy Crutcher, Mini Systems, Inc.; Patti Gordon, executive director, Institutional Advancement; Jenny Hurt, assistant director, Recruiting; Leslie Legendre, executive assistant to the President; Gracie Perry, Advancement services coordinator; and Kerry Goff, director, Heindl Center for the Performing Arts.
SENATOBIA • The Northwest Mississippi Community College Foundation will host a night of music while honoring outstanding community leaders at the inaugural Northwest Soiree, to be held Saturday, March 25 at the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts on the Senatobia campus. Slated to headline the event is Mississippi native and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives.
Presenting sponsor for the event is Mini Systems, Inc. of Como. "We are so grateful that Tracy and Melody Crutcher with Mini Systems, Inc. stepped up to be our presenting sponsor for our inaugural event!" said Patti Gordon, executive director of Institutional Advancement at the college. "They have built a successful business and have chosen Northwest to share in their success. We are thankful for caring individuals like Tracy and Melody who help move forward the vision of the college."
The Northwest Soiree is the college's premiere fundraising and community recognition event with proceeds helping to build a fund that will allow the college to enhance students' learning opportunities, broaden faculty training, and supplement departmental budgets. "Many times, a need arises that the college budget cannot meet, and money raised from the Soiree will be used where it is needed most. Raising money for this fund hits all aspects of our vision of transforming students' lives, enriching our communities, and striving for excellence in our academic programs and services," said Gordon.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a social hour including hors d'oeuvres, beverages, and a silent auction. The awards presentation will follow at 7 p.m. when new community award recipients who have contributed to the legacy of excellence at Northwest will be recognized for outstanding service. Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives will take the stage beginning at 8 p.m.
Receiving recognition during the awards presentation will be former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Ann Hannaford Lamar, who will receive the Alumni Professional Achievement Award; nurse practitioner Kent Hawkins, who will receive the Young Alumni Professional Achievement Award; and former Marshall County Administrator Larry Hall, who will receive the Spirit of Northwest Award. Northcentral Electric Cooperative, the rural cooperative serving DeSoto, Marshall, Lafayette and Tate counties, will receive the Outstanding Corporation Award.
Tickets for the event may be purchased online at heindlcenter.org. Premium tickets, which include the social hour, awards presentation, and musical performance, are $100 per person. Standard tickets, which includes only the musical performance by Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, are $50 per person.