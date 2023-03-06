rip-2023-03-08-news-nwcc-soiree-1

Members of the Northwest Mississippi Community College Soiree Steering Committee welcome the presenting sponsor, Mini Systems, Inc., to the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts in recognition of their generous sponsorship. Accepting their donation for the upcoming Soiree are (l to r) Leeann Elrod, Advancement specialist; Hannah Dickerson, scholarship coordinator; Karen Fowler, assistant director, Heindl Center for the Performing Arts; Tyler Crutcher, Melody Crutcher, Tracy Crutcher, Mini Systems, Inc.; Patti Gordon, executive director, Institutional Advancement; Jenny Hurt, assistant director, Recruiting; Leslie Legendre, executive assistant to the President; Gracie Perry, Advancement services coordinator; and Kerry Goff, director, Heindl Center for the Performing Arts.

SENATOBIA • The Northwest Mississippi Community College Foundation will host a night of music while honoring outstanding community leaders at the inaugural Northwest Soiree, to be held Saturday, March 25 at the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts on the Senatobia campus. Slated to headline the event is Mississippi native and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives.

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

