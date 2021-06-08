RIPLEY – Area municipalities went to the polls Tuesday, June 8, to elect mayors and boards of aldermen. In Ripley, the aldermen are elected by wards. In Ashland, Hickory Flat, Snow Lake, Blue Mountain, Dumas, Falkner and Walnut, the top five people receiving the most votes will serve as aldermen. Mayors and aldermen are elected for four-year terms. The following are the unofficial election results:

In Ripley:

Mayor

Jon Grisham (R) 225

Aldermen Ward 1

Joey Bryant (R) 13

Alderman Ward 2

Rico McDonald (D) 60

Ken Walker (R) 187

Alderman Ward 3

Jackie McKenzie (D) 9

Alderman Ward 4

Stephen Freeman (R) 12

Alderman at Large

Barry Cook (R) 217

In Blue Mountain:

Mayor

Riley Bennett, Sr. 19

Doug Norton 191

Aldermen

Jerrold Akins 135

Richie Hatcher 99

Curt Henry 143

Julia Kelly 42

Gene Lansdell 145

Jeff Pipkin 176

Michael Pope, Jr. 97

James Reed 96

In Walnut:

Mayor

Vicki Skinner 99

Aldermen

Allan Crum 53

Larry Dollar 76

Robert A. Harris 45

Chase Hopper 25

Joshua James 80

Scottie Jones 35

Manse Pulliam 74

Scott Pulliam 97

Dallas Word 43

In Dumas:

Mayor

Bradley Lawson

Alderman

Tammy Almand 54

Stephen Floyd 37

Wendy Gates 37

Kathleen Henson 65

Penny Hill 62

John Orman 65

In Ashland:

Mayor

Mitch Carroll 154

Aldermen

Mike Carroll 103

Don Daniel 137

Mark Ehire 144

Sandra Gresham 123

Brian Jeanes 126

Greg Thompson 138

