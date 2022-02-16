Students from the Tippah Career and Technology Center took part in the SkillsUSA competition for Region 1 on Jan. 26. Pictured from left, Jaxon Beaty, Colton Alberson, Hayden Reeves, Nick Shappley, Landon Rainey, Tim Page, Brian Verner (competed in cabinet making), Jack Wilburn (competed in job demonstration) and Dillion Shackelford.
Tippah Career and Technology Center congratulates their region 1 SkillsUSA winners who competed on Jan. 26 in Senatobia at Northwest Community College. These students will advance to the SkillsUSA state competition, which will be held March 8-10 at the Coliseum in Jackson, MS.
Dillon Shackelford placed third in the Automotive competition.
Mr. Chris Colucci teaches in the automotive program, which offers students the opportunity to become ASE certified in up to ten areas.
Landon Rainey placed first in the Carpentry competition.
Mr. Matt Graves teaches in the carpentry program, which offers students training in construction and carpentry trades, along with the opportunity to obtain a National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) certification in each year of the program.
Jaxon Beaty placed first in the Welding competition. A welding team comprised of Colton Alberson, Nick Shappley, and Hayden Reeves took second place.
Mr. Art Flaherty teaches in the welding program, which prepares students for possible careers in welding and related fields. Students also have the opportunity to obtain NCCER certification in each year of the program.