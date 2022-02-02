The Tippah County Board of Supervisors met at the Board Room of the Tippah County Chancery Building at 10:00 o'clock a.m., on Monday, January 3, 2022.
In attendance were: President of the Board and First District Supervisor, Jimmy Gunn; Second District Supervisor, Greg Harrell; Fifth District Supervisor, Chad Newby; County Administrator Melinda Crum, Mike Long, Clerk for the Board; B. Sean Akins, attorney for the Board; Tax Assessor/Collector Joe Akins, Tom Lindsey, Road Manager Larry Jackson, Fire Coordinator Randy Stewart, Sheriff Karl Gaillard, James Bryan, Josh Gunn and guests.
Absent were Vice-President of the Board and Third District Supervisor, Mike Graves and Fourth District Supervisor Glen Michael.
It was unanimously adopted that all current County employees and road hands were re-hired by the County at their current salary and in their current positions. Those serving in annually appointed positions were reappointed to serve for an additional year. All employees shall remain under the current bonds.
December 15, 2021 meeting minutes were approved.
The payroll docket was approved for payment.
It was unanimously approved the County will pay both Tippah County Tax Assessor/Collector and Tippah County Sheriff 1/4 of their annual budgets for the second quarter of the fiscal year.
The Board accepted and approved the report of Stacy Hill regarding the Wal-Mart County Charge Account's status and paid the sum of $92.02 to Wal-Mart.
The claims docket was approved for payment. It was unanimously agreed upon to approve travel requests from certain departments. Details regarding the claims and travel requests are available through the Supervisors’ office.
Joe Akins, Tax Assessor's petitions for reduction, increase or exemption of assessments was approved.
Tippah County receives funding for the EMA Director and other funds through a grant through the Mississippi Emergency Management Authority, which is required to be renewed each year, was unanimously adopted. The Board President was directed to execute the renewal agreement that is on file with the Clerk of the Board.
The Board approved the issuance of the Bonds by the Hospital in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed $7,000,000, as well as the terms and conditions regarding the bond, each by a majority vote. Details regarding the terms and conditions are available through the Supervisors’ office. The Hospital was authorized to designate the Bonds, or any portion thereof, as "qualified tax-exempt obligations" within the meaning and for the purposes of Section 265(b)(3) of the Code.
On Monday, February 7, 2022, The Board of Supervisors will receive sealed bids or proposals for the privilege of serving as depository for the County and keeping the County's funds for the years 2022 and 2023. Each bid or proposal should list the securities proposed to be given for the security of such funds. Proposals or bids may also include interest to be charged on equipment installment notes, obligation or commitment to bid on bids and notes of the County, interest to be paid on checking account, savings accounts and Certificates of Deposit. The bid shall also include binding terms for the lease-purchase of equipment, automobiles or other personal property by the County including the duration of the terms for lease-purchases.
All qualified financial institutions or qualified institutions submitting bids of proposals must meet the requirements provided by Sections 27-105-315 et. seq. of the Mississippi Code of 1972.
The Board reserves the right to reject any all bids and to waive finalities.