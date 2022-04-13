Tippah County will host several different Easter festivities this Friday and Saturday.
Together for Tippah will host an Easter Egg Hunt from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Tippah County Fairgrounds. The egg hunt starts at 6 p.m. There will be music, games, animals, and food.
Ripley Main Street Association is hosting a children’s Bunny Bike Parade on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Participants should meet on South Main Street (in front of Beth's Bungalow) to decorate bikes, strollers, wagons, and/or scooters. Streamers, balloons, bunny ears, and more will be provided for the children to decorate their wheeled vehicles, free of charge. The children who participate can parade around the courthouse a few times. The Easter Bunny will be there for pictures from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Town of Blue Mountain will hold their annual Easter Egg Hunt in the town park on Saturday as well. This year, it will be starting at 10 a.m. There will be egg hunts for three age groups: 0-3, 4-7, and 8-11.
A total of 3,000 eggs, donated by Dirt Cheap, will be “stuffed” and hidden for the egg hunt. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures.
