RIPLEY – The final results of the write-in election for Tippah County Circuit Clerk have come into question on Monday, as a ranking member of the Tippah County Republican Executive Committee has stated they will not certify the results of the election unless additional information is provided to them by the Circuit Clerk’s office.
Nathan Stroupe, the president of the Republican Executive Committee of Tippah County, stated that the committee has requested the “computer printout of the written-in names for Circuit Clerk,” and will not certify the election results until this information is provided to them. Stroupe also notes that this information belongs to the party, not the county.
“The ballots are not the county’s, they’re the party’s.” Stroupe noted concerning difficulties in obtaining the ballots, while citing the fact that the Circuit Clerk race took place in the Republican primary, not a general election.
Certification of the results of last Tuesday’s election is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Aug. 16, and currently with the exception of the Circuit Clerk race, all of last Tuesday’s races should be certified, according to Stroupe.
Questions regarding the election were raised when it was noted by several potential voters that several precincts ran out of paper ballots. An open meeting of the Republican Party is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the First Monday Trader’s Inn, specifically intended for potential voters that did not get the opportunity to vote due to these issues.
Current Circuit Clerk Dianne Graves, who was appointed to the position on June 22 of this year following the death of her husband Randy Graves, stated that she is working to give the Republican Party the information that was requested.
“The Republican Party came in the office this morning and requested information.” Graves said late Monday afternoon. “I am in the process of getting that information for them.”
If the results of last Tuesday’s write-in election are certified, Graves will face Phil Koon in a runoff on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&