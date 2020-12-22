RIPLEY • Tippah County Circuit Court held its November session recently. Some of the cases heard follows:
Dawn Johnson – Johnson plead guilty to Felony Child Abuse. She was sentenced to a term of five years in custody. That five years reduced for time served. The balance shall be on post release supervision. She was also ordered to pay court costs of $644.50 in court costs and $100 in restitution to the District Attorney’s Office, $200 bond fee.
Jon Todd Myers - Myers plead guilty to charges of Ct I Felony Domestic Violence and Ct II Burglary of a Dwelling. He was sentenced to serve ten years, with ten years reduced for time served. Both counts will run concurrent with each other. He was also ordered to pay $544.50 in court costs and $100 in restitution to the District Attorney’s Office, $500 to victim, $40 bond fee.
James Cody Brown - Brown plead guilty to Ct I Sexual Battery. He was sentenced fifteen years in custody. That fifteen years suspended and place on supervised probation for five years. He was ordered to serve five years on non-adjudicated probation. He was ordered to pay court costs of $544.50, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $1,000 bond fee.
Devin Knox – Knox plead guilty to charges on Sexual Battery. He was sentenced to ten years in custody. That ten years suspended and placed on five years supervised probation. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court cost, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $1000 restitution to MS Children’s Trust fund, $1200 bond fee.
Devin Knox – Knox plead guilty to charges on Ct I Sexual Battery, Ct II Attempted Sexual Battery. He was sentenced to serve ten years in custody, that ten years shall be suspended and placed on five years supervised probation. The sentence shall run concurrent with each other. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court cost, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $1,000 restitution to MS Children’s Trust fund, $1,200 bond fee.
Brittany Waddell – Waddell plead guilty to charges on Ct II Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Ct III Possession of Hydromorphine. She was sentenced to three years in custody, that three years reduced to time served and placed on three years post release supervision. The sentence shall run concurrent for both counts. She was ordered to pay $544.50 in court cost, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $2,000 restitution to TCSO Drug fund, $15 bond fee.
Perry McNabb – McNabb plead guilty to charges on Ct. II Fleeing a LEO in a Motor Vehicle. He was sentenced to three years in custody, that three years shall be suspended and placed on three years unsupervised probation. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court cost, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $200 bond fee.
Ronnie Lee Eaton – Eaton plead guilty to charges on Retaliation Against a Public Servant or Witness. He was sentenced to two years in custody, that two years reduced to time served. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court cost, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office.
Russell Morgan – Morgan plead guilty to charges of Robbery (Simple by Fear). He was sentenced to ten years in custody, that ten years reduced to time served and balance suspended. He shall serve five years in custody and sentence shall run concurrent with another sentence. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court cost, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $82.50 restitution to victim, $700 bond fee.
Antwon Knox – Knox plead guilty to charges of Accessory After the Fact. He was sentenced to five years in custody, three years suspended, two years to serve, three years post release supervision and state agrees to dismiss charges in Tippah County Cause TK2019-037. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court cost, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office.
Ashley Ballard – Ballard plead guilty to charges of Child Endangerment. She was sentenced to five years in custody, five years shall be suspended and placed on five years unsupervised probation. She was ordered to pay $544.50 in court cost, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office $400 bond fee.
Estill Collins – Collins plead guilty to charges of Grand Larceny. He was sentenced to five years, reduced to time served and balance suspended, and placed on post release supervision. While on PRS he shall be evaluated by MDOC approved agency and follow and complete whatever the rehabilitation program suggested. Sentence shall run concurrent to the revocation sentence in TK 2018-017. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court cost, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $800 restitution to victim.
Christopher Beasley – Beasley plead guilty to charges of Fleeing a LEO in a Motor Vehicle. He was sentenced to five years in custody, five years reduced to time served, and place on five years post release supervision. Sentence shall run concurrent with the sentence on the revocation of Tippah County Cause TK2018-063. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court cost, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office.
Candra Beth Clark – Clark plead guilty to charges of Attempted Aggravated Assault on LEO court agreed to reduce charge to Simple Assault on a LEO. She was sentenced to five years in custody, five years shall be reduced to time served and placed on five years post release supervision. State agrees to dismiss Tippah County TK2019-206 to file. She was ordered to pay $544.50 in court cost, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office.
Charles Edward Hudson – Hudson plead guilty to charges of Aggravated Domestic Violence. He was sentenced to ten years in custody, five years suspended, and place on five years post release supervision. Sentence shall run concurrent with revocation sentence in TK2013-063, TK2019-197 and TK2020-135. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court cost, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $240 restitution to victim.
Charleston Edward Hudson - Hudson plead guilty to charges of Ct I False Bomb Threat, Ct II Habitual Offender. He was sentenced to ten years in custody, five years suspended, and place on five years post release supervision. Sentence shall run concurrent with revocation sentence in TK2013-063, TK2019-197 and TK2019-171. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court cost, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $200 bond fee.
Charles Hudson - Hudson plead guilty to charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance - Methamphetamine. He was sentenced to three years in custody, three years suspended, and place on three years post release supervision. Sentence shall run concurrent with revocation sentence in TK2013-063, TK2019-171and TK2020-135. He was ordered to pay $644.50 in court cost, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $1,000 restitution to Blue Mountain Drug Fund.
Allen Tremayne Williams – Williams plead guilty to charges of Ct I Sale of Controlled Substance – Cocaine. He was sentenced to twenty years in custody, five years suspended, and placed on five years post release supervision. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court cost, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $2,000 restitution to Tippah County Sheriff’s Department Drug & Equipment Fund, $1,200 bond fee.
Allen Tremayne Williams – Williams plead guilty to charges of Ct III Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine. He was sentenced to twenty years in custody, five years suspended, and placed on five years post release supervision. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court cost, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $2,000 restitution to Tippah County Sheriff’s Department Drug & Equipment Fund, $1,200 bond fee.
Madison Girley – Girley plead guilty to charges of Shooting into a Dwelling. She was sentenced to five years in custody, five years reduced to time served, and placed on five years post release supervision. Court will not pursue drug charges with the Ripley Police Department. She agreed to pay Ripley Police and Drug fund $2,000. She was ordered to pay $544.50 in court cost, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $300 restitution to victim, $2,000 to Ripley Police Equipment & Drug fund, $1,000 bond fee.
Shelia Renee Sims – Sims plead guilty to charges of Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine. She was sentenced to three years in custody, three years suspended, and placed on supervised probation. Sentence shall run concurrent with Tippah County Cause TK2019-218. She was ordered to pay $544.50 in court cost, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $1,500 to Drug & Equipment fund, $100 bond fee.
Robbie Boyd – Boyd plead guilty to charges of Attempted Aggravated Assault. He was sentenced to fifteen years in custody, ten years suspended, and placed on five years supervised probation. He was ordered to pay $534.50 in court cost, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $200 bond fee.
Russell Morgan - Morgan plead guilty to charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance - Methamphetamine. He was sentenced to three years in custody, that three years reduced to time served and place on three years post release supervision. Sentence shall run concurrent with Tippah County Case TK2017-042 and Tippah County Case TK2016-218 sentence shall be discharged and fines carried forward. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court cost, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $2,000 restitution to City of Ripley Drug & Equipment.
Larry Joe Vaughn – Vaughn plead guilty to charges on Ct I Attempted Aggravated Assault on a LEO, Ct II Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Ct III Habitual Offender. He was sentenced to ten years in custody, that ten years suspended. He will serve five years post release supervision; Ct III charges reduced to non-habitual; Ct I and II are to run concurrent. The sentence shall run c.oncurrent for both counts. She was ordered to pay $544.50 in court cost, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $200 bond fee.