RIPLEY -- The following cases are set for trial during the one week session of Tippah County Circuit Court that begins Monday, Sept. 20, according to court records provided by Circuit Clerk Randy Graves.
--Ashanti Alcocci Alexander, Sale of CS-meth, habitual offender.
--Cortez Allen, sexual battery.
--Cortez Allen, sexual batteryx4.
--Melissa Alsup, grand larceny.
--Rose Marie Anderson, aiding and abetting human trafficking.
--Ed Bowman, touching a child for lustful purposesx2.
--Chad Boyd, aggravated assault,
felon in possession of firearm.
--Morgan Breland, false pretenses.
--Geran David Bryant, Jr., robbery with a deadly weapon.
--Susan Michelle Byrd, accessory after the fact.
--Jacquelyn Caldwell, accessory after the fact.
--Keith Carroll, sexual battery without consent, kidnapping, aggravated domestic violence, aggravated assault.
--Wiley Zachary Carroll, kidnapping, aggravated assault.
--Wiley Zachary Carroll, burglary of dwelling.
--Ricky Garner Childers, murder (simple).
--Quinn Levar Coleman, burglary of automobilex4, grand larceneyx2, taking possession of or taking motor vehicle.
--Corey Collins, felon in possession of firearm.
--James Cox, malicious mischief.
--John Daniel Cox, touching child for lustful purposes.
--Nancy Cox, malicious mischief.
--Jeremiah Daniels, robbery with deadly weapon, attempted aggravated assault, burglary of dwelling, grand larceny, habitual offender.
--Tabitha Davis, pretrial: breach/ possession of controlled substance--meth.
--Robert Eugene Dowdy, enticement of a child.
--Trevor Duhan, burglary.
--David Wayne Earnest, aggravated assault.
--Sylvia Eaton, credit card fraud.
-- Troy Anthony Eaton, murder, attempted murder.
-- Troy Anthony Eaton, murder 2nd degree, aggravated assault.
--Bobby Jaron Edgeston, false bomb threat.
--Trent Edgeston, pretrial: breach/conspiracy.
--Wes Cagle Garner, conspiracy, enhanced punishment, habitual offender: guilty plea set aside.
--Jeremy Gaston, sexual batteryx2.
--Jennifer Lynn Graves, burglary of dwelling.
--Terry L. Green, possession of controlled substance-meth.
--Aaron Cortez Harden, felon in possession of firearm, habitual offender.
--Eron Cortez Hardin, felon in possession of firearm.
--Michael Hassell, aggravated domestic violence.
--Melissa Alsup Hawks, grand larceny.
--Leonardo Remonta Heard, burglary, habitual offender.
--Brittany Henry, pretrial breach/child endangerment.
--Katherine Diane Holm, aiding and abetting human trafficking.
--James Allen Hughey, burglary of a dwelling.
--Sammy Gene Johnson, felon in possession of firearm, habitual offender.
--Billy Ray Lavorn, aiding and abetting human trafficking, exploitation of vulnerable adultx2, conspiracy.
--Jerrod Leatherwood, possession of CS-meth.
--Jerrod Quinn Leatherwood, grand larceny.
--Charles Leggett, pretrial breach possession of controlled substance - meth.
--Jacob Riley Lewis, murder, attempted jail escape.
--John Thomas Little, felon in possession of firearm, burglary of dwelling.
--William Lyster, fleeing LEO in motor vehicle.
--Duane Cornelius Mack, robbery with a deadly weapon.
--Gina Mardis, simple assault LEO.
--Mack Mardis, simple assault LEO.
--Chaddrick McDonald, aggravated domestic violence.
--Sansamara McDonald, child endangerment.
--Heather Michelle McVey, possession of CS-meth.
--Ryan Heath Miskelly, grand larceny.
--James Moore, pretrial breach/possession of CS.
--Darius Nelson, robbery with a deadly weapon.
--Eric Page, touching a child for lustful purposes.
--Lindsey Paige Pate, obtaining CS by false pretenses.
--Reba Porterfield, murder (simple).
--Joseph Marcus Powell, cyberstalking.
--Jim Raines III, possession of CS-meth.
--Kathryn Dawn Rangel, embezzlement.
--Daniel Chace Rutherford, touching a child for lustful purposesx2.
--Hasheem Semaj Rutherford, burglary, home invasion, aggravated assault, felon in possession of firearm, burglary of dwelling, habitual offender.
--Kenny Lanier Sappington, possession of CS-marijuana.
--Virginis Rosesue Scroggins, burglary.
--Latasha Rogers Scruggs, pretrial breach/ false pretenses.
--Marequs Antwain Scruggs, possession of CS-methx2, possession of stolen firearms, enhanced punishment.
--Ethan Lee Simmons, sexual battery 14-16.
--Joshua Smith, child endangerment x2.
--Loretta Smith, embezzlement over $250,000.
--Billy Stevens, felony child abuse.
--Milton Still, pretrial breach/child endangerment.
--Michael Tackett, burglary.
--George Talley, burglary of a dwelling, robbery simple by violence.
--Taylor Talley, murder 2nd degree.
--Marquez Dashawn Tatum, burglary - home invasion.
--Roderick Vance, grand larceny, aggravated domestic violence.
--Sara Vuckovich, child endangermentx2.
--Joseph Wammack, Jr., embezzlement.
--Rory Glen Wilder, felony DUI.
--Allyssa Williams, taking possession of or taking motor vehicle.
--Jalen Wilson, pretrial breach/child endangerment, aggravated domestic violence.
--Joshua Wayne Burnett, taking possession of or taking away motor vehicle.
--Greg Hugh Whitehead, uttering forgery.