RIPLEY — The following cases are set for trial during the one week Tippah County Circuit Court term which begins Monday, Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. at the Tippah County Courthouse.
Cases are set for trial beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to court records.
Plea day for the session will be Monday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.
Cases are as follows:
-Willie Leroy Agnew, poss of CS-meth.
--Denario Alexander, shooting into a dwelling; attempted aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
--Leticia Alcaraz, conspiracy.
-- Bruce Elliott Anderson, felon in possession of a firearm.
--Rose Marie Anderson, aiding and abetting human trafficking.
--Riley Bennett, grand larceny.
--Zykeis Blanchard, robbery.
--Lonnie Bogard, attempted aggravated assault; possession of firearm; shooting into a dwelling; flee LEO in motor vehicle; attempted aggravated assault on LEO; habitual.
--Steven Bowen, aggravated assault.
--Robert Boyce, grand larceny, 2 counts.
--Robert Leslie Boyce, grand larceny, 4 counts.
--Chad Boyce, aggravated assault; felon in possession of firearm.
--Robbie Boyd, felon in possession of firearm.
--John Breland, receiving stolen property.
--John Breland, receiving stolen property.
--Mikayla Bridges, child endangerment.
--Daniel Bryant, sexual battery.
--Joshua Bullock, child endangerment.
--Tucker Burchett, sexual battery, 2 counts.
--Tommy Burroughs, III, grand larceny.
--Susan Michelle Byrd, accessory after the fact.
--Jacquelyn Caldwell, accessory after the fact.
--Wiley Zachary Carroll, kidnapping; aggravated assault.
--Wiley Zachary Carroll, burglary of a dwelling.
--Antonio Marquette Chambers, attempted burglary of a dwelling.
--Ricky Garner Childers, murder (simple).
--Terry Childers, attempted first degree murder.
--Thomas Childers, attempted first degree murder.
--Jordan Isaac Chirinos, poss. of child pornography; sexual battery - child under 14.
--Daniel Allen Cole, possession of c/s - meth.
--Cory Collins, felon in possession of firearm.
--Saratha Coombs, possession of stolen property.
--Charles Cowan, Pretrial breach - possession of CS.
--Arlanza Cox, poss of stolen firearm; poss of CS -meth with intent; habitual offender.
--Charles Wade Crawford, poss of CS - meth.
--Daniel Crum, aggravated domestic violence.
--Kerri Diane Day, poss of CS - meth with intent to sell, transfer or distribute.
--Charlie Houston Devore, poss of CS - meth.
--Keith Dickey, grand larceny.
--Keith Dickey, grand larceny.
--Erby Lamar Dillingham, poss of CS - meth.
--Timothy Doss, grand larceny.
--Trevor Duhan, burglary.
--David Wayne Earnest, aggravated assault.
--German Edgeston, burglary.
--Stephen Michael Edgeston, taking poss. of a motor vehicle.
--Stephen Michael Edgeston, burglary of a dwelling.
--Zachariah Erhart, felon in possession of firearm; habitual.
--Terry Dewayne Fowler, poss of CS - methamphetamine.
--Wes Cagle Garner, conspiracy; enhanced punishment; habitual offender.
—Deadrick Gathing, fleeing LEO in motor vehicle.
-- Taylor Godin, grand larceny.
--Robert Lee Gray, aggravated domestic violence.
--Robert Lee Gray, failure to register as a sex offender.
--Beverly Green, false pretenses.
--Luther Greer, pre trial breach - poss of meth.
--Tracy Wayne Hamm, burglary.
--Shane Hart, aggravated animal cruelty.
--Leonardo Remonta Heard, burglary; habitual offender.
--James Hinson, III, grand larceny.
--Tredarian Hobson, grand larceny.
--Tredarian Hobson, poss of CS - meth.
--Shelby Holley, child endangerment.
-- James Blake Holiday, poss of CS - meth.
--Katherine Diane Holm, aiding and abetting human trafficking.
--Quess Hood, touching of a child for lustful purposes X 4.
--John Houghton, poss of CS - meth.
--James Allen Hughey, burglary of a dwelling.
--Austin Ivy, burglary of a dwelling.
--Charles Dontavius Jackson, poss of CS - marijuana; trafficking controlled substance.
--Stevie Anthony Jenes, poss of CS.
--Mario Dewayne Jones, taking poss. of motor vehicle.
--Mario Dewayne Jones, flee LEO in motor vehicle; felon in poss. of firearm.
-- Jessica Lynn Kennedy, grand larceny.
--Barry Kimble, possession of controlled substance - meth.
--Brian Adam Lansdell, burglary.
--Billy Ray Lavon, exploitation of vulnerable adult X2; aiding and abetting human trafficking; conspiracy.
--Charles Leggett, pretrial breach/possession of controlled substance - methamphetamine.
--Jacob Riley Lewis, murder.
—Jacob Riley Lewis, att. jail escape.
--Jessica Ellen Lowery, poss of CS - meth.
--Duane Cornelius Mack, robbery with a deadly weapon.
--Emily Rebecca Mauney, child endangerment.
--Bennie McCollum, burglary of a dwelling, 3 counts.
--Chaddrick McDonald, aggravated domestic violence.
--Heather McVey, pretrial breach, poss. of c/s-meth.
--Collin Miller, taking poss of motor vehicle; escape (jail).
--Collin Miller, grand larceny.
-- James Moore, pretrial breach - poss of CS.
--Keith Morgan, possession of controlled substance - meth.
--Brett Naquin, touching a child for lustful purposes.
--Darius Nelson, robbery with a deadly weapon.
--Deblin Ortiz, sexual battery.
--John Paul Pannell, grand larceny.
--Shaka Pate, felon in possession of firearm.
--Jamie Pruitt, murder 2nd degree.
--William Skye Quillen, poss of CS - meth.
--Jim Raines, III, poss of CS - meth.
--Dana Lynn Rainey, poss of CS -meth.
--Kathryn Dawn Rangel, embezzlement.
--Jonathan Robert Reaves, poss of CS - meth.
--Michael Dale Reed, sale of CS - meth.
--Michael Dale Reed, sale of CS - meth.
--Michael Dale Reed, sale of CS - meth.
--Michael Dale Reed, poss of CS with intent; enhanced punishment.
--John Michael Robbins, poss of CS-meth.
--Terry Len Rogers, poss of CS - meth.
--Terry Rogers, grand larceny.
--Daniel Chace Rutherford, touching of a child for lustful purposes 2 cts.
--Virginia Rosesue Scroggins, burglary.
--Marequs Antwain Scruggs, poss of CS - meth; poss of stolen firearms; enhanced punishment.
--Marequs Antwain Scruggs, poss of CS - cocaine.
--Ethan Lee Simmons, sexual battery - 14-16.
--Ginger Marie Smith, hindering prosecution, 1st degree.
--John Benjamin Smith, sexual battery x6; touching a child for lustful purposes.
--Loretta Smith, embezzlement over 250,000.
--Billy Stevens, felony child abuse.
--Taiten Lee Stinson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
--Robert Sykes, pre trial breach; poss of CS - meth.
--Michael Tackett, burglary.
--George Talley, burglary of a dwelling; robbery: simple by violence.
--George Talley, sexual battery - statutory rape.
--George Talley, poss of stolen firearm; poss of firearm by felon.
--George Talley, attempted aggravated assault.
--Taylor Talley, murder (second degree).
--Brittani Thomas, aggravated assault.
--Cordelus Malique Thomas, poss of CS - marijuana.
--James Robert Thomas, poss of CS - meth.
--James Robert Thomas, poss of CS - meth.
--James Robert Thomas, poss of CS - meth; felon in possession of firearm; habitual.
--Robert Tigner, grand larceny.
--Roderick Vance, grand larceny.
--Roderick Vance, failure to register as a sex offender.
--Roderick Vance, aggravated domestic violence.
--Michael Wayne Wages, receiving stolen property.
--Katherine Walls, child endangerment 2 cts.
--Stacey Lee Watkins, poss of CS - meth.
--Robert Way, grand larceny.
--Jimmy Dale White, attempted aggravated assault with deadly weapon - shooting.
--Rory Glen Wilder, felony DUI.
--Rory Glen Wilder, aggravated assault.
--Johnny Reno Wilbanks, trafficking controlled substance.
--Jalen Wilson, pretrial breach, child endangerment.
--Jalen Wilson, poss of CS - meth.
--Jalen Wilson, aggravated domestic violence.
--Jalen Adonius Wilson, cyberstalking.
--Christopher Windham, burglary of automobile.
--Andy Winkles, felony domestic violence; habitual.
--Adrianna Marie Winter, poss of controlled substance - meth.
--Zachary Yates, pretrial breach - poss of CS.
--Caleb Youing, first degree arson.
OTHER
--Joshua Wayne Burnett, taking poss of or taking away motor vehicle.
--Greg Hugh Whitehead, uttering forgery.
--Drestin Blake Barnett, felony shoplifting.
--Eugene Gurley, motion of out of time appeal.
