It's a terrible feeling when you look out and see your beautiful lawn covered in tunnels and unsightly mounds. This terrible mess is more than likely caused by moles. Eastern moles are around 5 to 7 inches long and are covered in brown or grey fur. At first glimpse, they may look like a mouse. Despite their similarities, they are more closely related to shrews and bats than they are mice. Eastern moles have hairless snouts, paddle-like claws, and poor eyesight.

