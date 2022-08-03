rip-2022-08-03-news-ext-service-1

Pictured is the Tippah County 4-H Poultry Judging Team that attended the poultry judging practice at Mississippi State University on Monday, July 25. In front, from left, Bella Alberson and Paden Alberson; and back row, from left, Elizabeth Dollar, Cadence Barnes, Haley Walker, Lauren Bryant and Nathan Bryant.

On Monday, July 25, we took our Tippah County 4-H Poultry Judging Team to Mississippi State University. This team won our state 4-H competition and will be advancing in November to the national competition in Louisville, KY.

