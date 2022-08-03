Pictured is the Tippah County 4-H Poultry Judging Team that attended the poultry judging practice at Mississippi State University on Monday, July 25. In front, from left, Bella Alberson and Paden Alberson; and back row, from left, Elizabeth Dollar, Cadence Barnes, Haley Walker, Lauren Bryant and Nathan Bryant.
On Monday, July 25, we took our Tippah County 4-H Poultry Judging Team to Mississippi State University. This team won our state 4-H competition and will be advancing in November to the national competition in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Jessica Wells, Extension Poultry Specialist, went over several things during this visit. One thing she taught them was how to pick out the freshest eggs.
When eggs are broken out onto a plate, you can see the difference. A very fresh egg has a very plump, rounded yolk that sits up. It also has an inner, gelatinous ring around it and then an outer, thinner ring of white. Fresh eggs are also much easier to separate. Medium fresh eggs do not have such a distinctive double ring of white, but these eggs are still fine for use. Stale eggs are all flat and flabby and are not much good for any type of cooking.
There is nothing much better than a fresh egg. If you are looking to add some chickens to your backyard flock, there will be a 4-H Poultry Auction during the Tippah County Fair. This auction will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. All proceeds go directly back to the 4-H’ers.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.