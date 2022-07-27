Tomatoes are probably one of the most planted vegetables in home gardens, but they can also be difficult to grow. Things such as insects, disorders, and diseases can all cause problems with your tomatoes. It is very important to check your plants daily so you can catch problems early. There are a variety of diseases that can occur on your tomatoes, but the following are commonly seen when conditions are right:
Early Blight
Early blight will develop when the humidity is high, and the temperatures are mild. This blight affects the leaves, stems, and fruit of the plants. The pathogen is seedborne and will survive on infected plant debris. You will need to watch for circular or elongated, brown lesions with concentric rings on the leaves, stems, and fruit. These lesions will enlarge over time and the surrounding tissues become chlorotic, or yellowed. Most of the time the symptoms often are seen first on the lower leaves of the plant.
Southern Blight
Southern Blight develops in high temperatures and moist conditions. The pathogen can survive in the soil and on plant material for years and can be simply spread through the movement of both. You will need to watch for a quick and permanent wilt of the plant along with a brown to black lesions that girdles the stem near the soil line. In a very moist conditions, a white fungal mycelium may appear on the stem lesions followed by round, tan to brown sclerotia, which look like raised bumps. The fruits of the plant can also be infected if they encounter the fungus, which often occurs when the fruits touch infested soil. The fruit will first appear sunken and yellow and later become water soaked and soft before they collapse. White mycelia and sclerotia may also develop on infected fruits. A variety vegetable can be affected by southern blight.
Bacterial Wilt
Bacterial Wilt develops when the soil temperatures and moisture levels are both high. It can be difficult to manage because the pathogens can survive for a long period of time in the soil. This wilt is also seen in peppers as well. This pathogen is spread by contaminated water, gardening tools, gardening equipment, and gardeners. You will need to watch for symptoms such as the leaves yellowing or death of the plant tissue. There will sometimes be brown lesions on the outside of the stem near the bottom of the plant. The stem may be dark, and water soaked or hollow. If you horizontally cut the stems, you may see profuse bacterial streaming.
Buckeye Rot
Buckeye Rot develops when the humidity is high, and temperatures are warm. The pathogen may also affect peppers and eggplant, causing Phytophthora Blight. This rot commonly occurs on low-hanging fruit that encounters infected soil. We see that it is more severe in very moist soils. The signs of this rot will be brown, oily lesions on the fruit only. The lesions will enlarge and form concentric circles. A white cotton like fungal growth can also form on the lesions in very moist conditions. The foliage of the plant is not affected.
