I would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself to those of you who may not know me yet and to let y’all know what to expect from us here at the Tippah County Extension Office. I was hired back in 2019 as one of your Extension Agents (ANR/4-H/County Coordinator). I am a graduate of Mississippi State University with my Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Agriculture Information Science (Extension and Education degrees). I have been involved in 4-H now going on about thirty-one years. As a youth, I was active in the 4-H livestock program here in Tippah County. My family and I showed our cattle on local, state, regional, and national levels. During my eighteen years of being a MSU Extension Agent, I have had the opportunity to work in five counties (Benton, Tate, Lincoln, Lee, and Tippah) and three districts (NE, NW, and SW). It is truly a blessing to be back home. My wife Kelley and I have been married for going on 10 years and have been blessed with our daughter Bella and our son Paden. We live on our family farm here in Falkner where we enjoy raising cattle and an assortment of other animals.
Tippah County Extension Service News
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
