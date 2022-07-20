I would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself to those of you who may not know me yet and to let y’all know what to expect from us here at the Tippah County Extension Office. I was hired back in 2019 as one of your Extension Agents (ANR/4-H/County Coordinator). I am a graduate of Mississippi State University with my Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Agriculture Information Science (Extension and Education degrees). I have been involved in 4-H now going on about thirty-one years. As a youth, I was active in the 4-H livestock program here in Tippah County. My family and I showed our cattle on local, state, regional, and national levels. During my eighteen years of being a MSU Extension Agent, I have had the opportunity to work in five counties (Benton, Tate, Lincoln, Lee, and Tippah) and three districts (NE, NW, and SW). It is truly a blessing to be back home. My wife Kelley and I have been married for going on 10 years and have been blessed with our daughter Bella and our son Paden. We live on our family farm here in Falkner where we enjoy raising cattle and an assortment of other animals.

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

