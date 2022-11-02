In the past couple weeks, I have had several calls about a strange looking insect that has shown up. These insects are known as Kudzu Bugs.
Kudzu Bugs are square in shape, have red eyes and are a little less than ¼ inch long.
Kudzu Bugs are a non-native insect that was first found in 2009 in Atlanta, GA. They were first found in our state in Vicksburg, MS in 2012. Now they can be found throughout the entire state.
Kudzu Bugs do eat kudzu, but they do not harm it very much. A small patch of kudzu can produce hundreds of thousands of these insects. Heavy infestations of them can cause substantial yield losses in soybeans. This time of year, kudzu bugs begin invading buildings and houses in search of a warm place to spend their winter. They tend to gather in large numbers and release a very unpleasant odor. Any direct contact with them can cause skin blisters and serious eye irritation.
Kudzu bugs on the outsides of buildings can be controlled by spraying properly labeled pyrethroid insecticides. The best way to keep them out of your houses or buildings is to make these areas as insect proof as possible earlier in the year before a potential fall invasion happens.
For more information, please feel free to contact our office at (662) 837-8184.
