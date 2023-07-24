rip-2023-07-24-news-clinic-1

The Tippah County Hospital announced the addition of a new health clinic called Tippah Care following the recent departure of Primary Care Clinic of Ripley. The new clinic will open to the public on Oct. 1.

 By HUNTER GIVENS Southern Sentinel

RIPLEY — The Tippah County Hospital announced the addition of a new clinic to its campus starting Oct. 1, 2023, called Tippah Care.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you