RIPLEY — The Tippah County Hospital announced the addition of a new clinic to its campus starting Oct. 1, 2023, called Tippah Care.
The new clinic will be solely owned and operated by the Tippah County Hospital Board of Trustees. The Hospital had been actively recruiting primary care doctors but did not have office space to offer. After learning that space was becoming available in the physician’s office building, the leadership team was able to quickly reach an agreement with a physician and a nurse practitioner who will operate the primary family care clinic on the campus of the Tippah County Hospital.
“This will be a great addition to the medical community.” said hospital CEO Dr. Patrick Chapman. “We are excited to announce the team in just a short time” he added. “We are currently negotiating with an additional physician and a nurse practitioner who have expressed sincere interest in coming with us.”
Chapman related that the hospital has been actively recruiting specialists and primary doctors to Ripley since he arrived.
He stated, “recruiting physicians to a rural hospital is challenging. However, in in the last year, the hospital has successfully recruited a hospitalist, Dr. Tim Thompson; a surgeon, Dr. James Edmonson; a cardiologist, Dr. Mandar Jagtap; and a pulmonologist, Dr. Brodie McAlpin (consulting with the med-surg floor admissions). Dr. McAlpin also plans to start performing pulmonary procedures in the new operating room.”
The hospital emergency room operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and is overseen by Board Certified Emergency Physician, Dr. Jeremy Graham, who also works in the ER, and they have had several new physicians join the team, partnering with Magnolia’s new residency program in Emergency Medicine.
Chapman believes the future looks very bright because the hospital has “a robust and active recruiting plan” which includes at least 10 Tippah Countians (and surrounding counties) who are either completing medical school, or currently in their residency, and have expressed a genuine interest in coming home to practice medicine.
“We have several specialists who are seeing patients in the Outpatient Specialty Clinic of the new hospital.” said Dr. Chapman.
Most recently, the hospital added Women’s Health to these specialties. The hospital is planning a wound care program to begin this fall with new proprietary technology to speed healing.
The hospital is also offering certain specialties through Telehealth like infectious disease, pain management, diabetic care, psychiatry, orthopedic, weight loss, sleep studies and neurology with physicians from the North Mississippi Medical Center.
The hospital operates a rural health clinic next to the Emergency Department offering primary and urgent care seven days a week with competitive and affordable options for all patients. The hospital has seven healthcare providers in that facility alone.
The new clinic, Tippah Care, is anticipated to occupy approximately half of the physician’s office building space. Chapman related that the other half of the building is being planned for out-patient therapy, wound care, and additional specialties.
The building is being vacated by Primary Care Clinic of Ripley. After 52 years of practice, Dr. Charles Elliott recently announced his retirement from both the clinic and the hospital. Elliott was serving as the Chief Medical Officer at the time of his retirement. In a social media post, Primary Care Clinic of Ripley announced that it was relocating to New Albany.
Hospital officials said that the clinic’s rent per square foot had not changed in 17 years and that it was time to negotiate a new lease after a required fair-market evaluation of the facility. They confirmed that the Primary Care Clinic was presented with options but declined to negotiate and opted to leave.
“Dr. Cappleman and his clinic have been a vital and valued part of our healthcare community for decades. We wish him and his team the best.” said Chapman.
