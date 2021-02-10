RIPLEY • Tippah County Hospital began giving their first public vaccinations for COVID-19 last week.
The large circular parking lot at Ripley church of Christ became a drive-through vaccination site on Wednesday and Friday as 300 people lined up to received their first dose of the two-course vaccine. The hospital has collected a list of over 1,200 people wishing to receive the preventive measure.
“Unfortunately, only a fraction of those doses have been delivered,” said TCH administrator Dr. Patrick Chapman. “We wish we could vaccinate everyone. We are going down our list by age, with the oldest first because they are the most vulnerable. We sure hope to get more vaccines soon.”
Chapman says the hospital has more ordered and are hoping to receive them, but the entire State of Mississippi is experiencing a shortage. He related that he is unsure when and if other doses will arrive. However, he stated that the State Department of Health guarantees those who received the first dose will get the second dose.
“It was heartwarming to see how many people in their 90s and a few in their 100s got the vaccine. Everyone seemed to be very appreciative and complimentary on how organized and smooth the process was. We have had so many calls saying how easy it was to get the vaccine in Ripley. Our team had a well-run plan. I sure thank them for an outstanding effort.”
Chapman expressed his appreciation to the Ripley church of Christ leaders for allowing the hospital to use their facilities as well.
“Church members brought outdoor heaters and provided meals and coffee for the workers. The location worked well by having a circular flow and plenty of room. The best part was that no one had to get out of their vehicle in the drive-through to receive a vaccine.”
Tippah County Hospital has seen COVID cases in waves. In December and January, the hospital was at capacity. There are currently around 16 patients in the 25-bed hospital.
As of Monday, Tippah County has had 2,665 cases and 58 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
“We encourage everyone to get a vaccine anywhere you can get them. Even if you are on our list and have an appointment elsewhere, keep your appointment. We can always take you off the list. We are currently not adding anyone else to our list because we have no guarantee that we will get any future shipments,” concluded Chapman.