The Tippah County Hospital Ladies Auxiliary recently donated over $4,000 to the Tippah County Hospital in Ripley for the purchase of canvas prints for the new facility.
The donation allowed the hospital to purchase over 80 canvas pictures and name plates for each photo to be displayed throughout the hospital. Each name plate reveals the photographer’s name and acknowledgment of the TCH Ladies Auxiliary.
Many of the photos were originally submitted for the hospital’s photo contest. The rules were that the photographed had to be made in Tippah County. Unfortunately, a number of the photos were not high enough in resolution to be usable for canvas prints.
The winning photograph canvas prints are displayed in the entrance and specialty clinic waiting room of the new facility. The winners were: 1st Place, Landon Meeks, 2nd Place, Stacey Johnston, and 3rd Place Jennifer Lewellen.
Tippah County Hospital would like to thank everyone submitted photos. There were so many good ones and all showcased our tremendous local talent. The photographs that were printable were submitted by Jenny Rutherford, Greg Robinson, David Harrell, Dr. Charles “Ben” Meeks, DO, Landon Meeks, Ripley Main Street, Martha Crawford, Tommy Covington, Karen Shelby, LeAnne Martindale, Neal Meeks, Dr. Jimmy Meeks, and Rita Mooney.
The TCH Ladies Auxiliary is a great asset to Tippah County Hospital. They are always seeking ways to improve the functions of the hospital. They sponsor a nursing scholarship, and they provide hospitality services in the activities room on the Med-Surge Floor. This provides family members of patients with a long stay a place to take a break and have a cup of coffee and snack. To raise funds for these services, the ladies auxiliary has several bake sales each year and they also provide at Christmastime, each department of the hospital a tray with delicious homemade goodies. The hospital greatly appreciates all they do.