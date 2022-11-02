RIPLEY • Tippah County is introducing a new system to voters when they arrive at the polls for Election Day on Nov. 8.
A bill passed by the Mississippi Legislature and signed by Gov. Tate Reeves, known as the Voter Modernization Act, mandates all counties in the state to update their voting systems by Jan. 1, 2024.
The upcoming election marks the first election in Tippah County since the updated systems were acquired. Benton County debuted the machines in the primary election earlier this year.
The new machines, called the DS200, incorporate physical ballots with modern technology that will read voter’s selections on each ballot before stowing them away in the machine's undercarriage, in the event a recount is needed. Previously, voters would vote on fully-electronic touchscreen machines, which have come under scrutiny in recent years due to the overreliance on technology, and concerns about election integrity and security.
“You can kind of compare (the new machines) to a scantron test you would take at school,” Tippah County Circuit Clerk Randy Graves said. “The machines we have now use the same technology.”
In addition to verifiable paper ballots that will be collected as voters cast their ballots, the new machines do not have the ability to connect to the internet, a feature Graves thinks will help with election integrity. Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson echoed his sentiment in a recent visit to Ripley.
“For the folks that are out there concerned about whether or not our machines are on the internet, they are not capable of connecting to the internet,” Watson said. “Even if you have a question about the machine, you always have a paper ballot. So, we can go back and look at the paper ballot to be sure and that’s what's going to trump anything else.”
Tippah County recently acquired 24 of the new voting machines. According to Graves, the total cost for the county was close to $200,000 for all 24 precincts in Tippah County, which equates to a little over $8,000 per machine.
Funds were acquired from a number of sources, including the newly passed Voter Modernization Act, which grants all voting precincts in Mississippi $5,000 to help with funding new voting systems.
The county was able to use funds from the Help America Vote Act and the Election Support Fund, which provide counties with funds each year to conduct elections. Tippah County did not have to borrow any additional money to acquire the machines, according to Graves.
“Mississippians should be proud of these new machines,” Watson said. “They’re much better technology-wise, and the paper trail is what’s going to really make a big difference. I think it's going to return some confidence to the system.”
According to Watson, around 65% of Mississippi counties have now updated their voting systems.
“We started telling the legislature back in 2020 ‘the last time we bought machines was the early 2000s, these things are at the end of their life cycle. We’ve got to have new machines.’” Watson said. “That, coupled with the fact that we needed a verifiable paper trail, really got through in the session.”
