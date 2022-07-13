Long-time Tippah County teacher, Pam Wooten, died on June 18, 2022. Wooten was deeply respected in her community, admired by her former students, and incredibly loved by her family and friends.
Pam Wooten was born February 15, 1954, in Walnut, Mississippi, to the late John and Agatha Wall. While growing up in Walnut, she helped her mother in the café, spent time with her friends, and enjoyed her childhood home.
A graduate of Walnut High School, Wooten was involved in many activities, including cheerleading. She majored in Education at Northeast Mississippi Community College and participated in Chorus. She later earned both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education from Mississippi State University. She first met her future husband, Junior Wooten, while student-teaching for him at Walnut High School. The couple was married for forty-seven years and had one daughter, Whitney, who is also an educator.
In addition to being full of life, adventurous, and having a heart of gold, Wooten was an innovative teacher. She started the very first Gifted Education Program in the North Tippah School District. She provided her students with endless opportunities to showcase their talents and made every student feel important. She hosted special banquets, creative music programs, and amazing movies of the school. She taught in every school in the North Tippah School District, impacting the lives of hundreds of students. Wooten was recognized for her excellence as an instructor multiple times. She received the Star Teacher Award three times, as well as the North Tippah School District Outstanding Educator Award. Pam was also presented with the Mississippi Association for Gifted Children Outstanding Advocacy Award twice, and the “All Bleed Red” Conference Community Leader Award.
After retiring from teaching, Wooten taught voice lessons, enjoyed flower arranging, and spending time with her family, friends, and beloved pets. She loved writing poetry for others, being outside, collecting antique dolls, playing the piano, and listening to music. She also enjoyed art, photography, and calligraphy. According to her obituary, “She was a beacon of hope to those around her, encourager of talents, and a beautiful soul.” Wooten was a member of Pocahontas Baptist Church, the Mississippi Association for Gifted Children, and the Southern Antique Doll Club.
Henry B. Adams once said, “A teacher affects eternity; (she) can never tell where (her) influence stops. Pam Wooten’s legacy will continue to live on through her family, cherished friends, and former students.