TIPPAH - Voters in Tippah County took to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 8 to take part in the primary election, and determine both party candidates as well as outright winners for several races in the county.
While several races were settled last Tuesday, three races in Tippah County will go to a runoff election on Tuesday, Aug. 29, as no candidate in these particular races gained the necessary majority to win that particular race.
Runoffs include the race between Mike Graves and Steve Morrison for District 3 Supervisor, the race between Greg Harrell and Randy Chun for District 2 Supervisor, and the race between the two candidates who received the most votes in the write-in election for Circuit Clerk, Phil Koon and Dianne Graves
Below are the results from the primary election held in Tippah County on Tuesday, Aug. 8:
24 of 24 precincts reporting
No absentee
No affidavit
DEMOCRATIC TICKET
Governor
Brandon Presley: 243
Write-In: 2
Lieutenant Governor
D. Ryan Grover: 231
Write-In: 2
Secretary of State
Shuwaski A. Young: 232
Write-In: 1
Attorney General
Greta Kemp Martin: 230
Write-In: 2
State Auditor
Larry Bradford: 233
Write-In: 1
State Treasurer
Addie L. Green: 234
Write-In: 0
Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce
Robert “Brad” Bradford Sr.: 92
Terry Rogers II: 72
Bethany Hill: 70
Write-In: 1
Commissioner of Insurance
Bruce Burton: 232
Write-In: 3
REPUBLICAN TICKET
Governor
Tate Reeves: 4,033
John Witcher: 935
David Grady Hardigree: 486
Write-In: 86
Lieutenant Governor
Chris McDaniel: 2,906
Delbert Hosemann: 2,394
Tiffany Longino: 251
Write-In: 13
Secretary of State
Michael Watson: 5,163
Write-In: 26
Attorney General
Lynn Fitch: 5,163
Write-In: 37
State Treasurer
David McCrae: 5,122
Write-In: 20
Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce
Andy Gipson: 5,140
Write-In: 17
Commissioner of Insurance
Mike Chaney: 3,978
Mitch Young: 1,308
Write-In: 7
State Auditor
Shad White: 5,122
Write-In: 19
Public Service Commissioner - Northern District
Chris Brown: 3,800
Tanner Newman: 1,615
Write-In: 6
Transportation Commissioner — Northern District
John Caldwell: 5,156
Write-In: 22
District 3 Attorney
Ben Creekmore: 5,159
Write-In: 24
District 4 State Senate
Rita Potts Parks: 5,063
Write-In: 96
District 4 State House of Representatives
Joseph F. “Jody” Steverson: 5,068
Write-In: 87
Tippah County Chancery Clerk
Shana Lowry: 3,130
Jimmy Johnson: 1,058
John E. Stubbs Jr.: 695
Chris Marsalis: 678
Write-In: 68
Tippah County Circuit Clerk
Write-In: 4,104
Tippah County Coroner
Chris McCallister: 4,663
Krystal Floyd: 881
Write-In: 7
Tippah County Attorney
Bart M. Adams: 5,189
Write-In: 42
Tippah County Sheriff
Karl Gaillard: 4,377
Jeremy Hogue: 712
Dallas Lumpkin: 458
Write-In: 89
Tippah County Tax Assessor and Collector
Joe Akins: 5,355
Write-In: 48
Tippah County District 1 Supervisor
Jimmy Gunn: 833
Taj Colom: 253
Larry Devore: 170
Write-In: 0
Tippah County District 2 Supervisor
Greg Harrell: 501
Randy Chunn: 200
William Mark Robertson: 157
Freddie Dulaney: 102
Jerry Windham: 89
Write-In: 1
Tippah County District 3 Supervisor
Mike Graves: 554
Steve Morrison: 450
Kerry M. Heard: 191
Write-In: 1
Tippah County District 4 Supervisor
Glen Michael: 1,031
Write-In: 11
Tippah County District 5 Supervisor
Chad Newby: 989
Mary Lee Robinson: 107
Write-In: 3
Tippah County North Justice Court Judge
Benny Jackson: 1,593
Tommy Garrett: 1,384
Write-In: 15
Tippah County South Justice Court Judge
Sonny Meeks: 2,472
Write-In: 20
Tippah County North Constable
Terry Mathis: 1,984
Bradley Watson: 1,010
Write-In: 5
Tippah County South Constable
Keith Bullock: 2,496
Write-In: 21
