Below are the results from the primary election held in Tippah County on Tuesday, Aug. 8:
24 of 24 precincts reporting
No absentee
No affidavit
DEMOCRATIC TICKET
Governor
Brandon Presley: 227
Write-In: 2
Lieutenant Governor
D. Ryan Grover: 216
Write-In: 2
Secretary of State
Shuwaski A. Young: 217
Write-In: 1
Attorney General
Greta Kemp Martin: 215
Write-In: 2
State Auditor
Larry Bradford: 218
Write-In: 1
State Treasurer
Addie L. Green: 219
Write-In: 0
Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce
Robert “Brad” Bradford Sr.: 83
Terry Rogers II: 71
Bethany Hill: 64
Write-In: 1
Commissioner of Insurance
Bruce Burton: 219
Write-In: 3
REPUBLICAN TICKET
Governor
Tate Reeves: 3,797
John Witcher: 898
David Grady Hardigree: 466
Write-In: 81
Lieutenant Governor
Chris McDaniel: 2,783
Delbert Hosemann: 2,227
Tiffany Longino: 245
Write-In: 13
Secretary of State
Michael Watson: 4,897
Write-In: 24
Attorney General
Lynn Fitch: 4,889
Write-In: 35
State Treasurer
David McCrae: 4,854
Write-In: 19
Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce
Andy Gipson: 4,869
Write-In: 17
Commissioner of Insurance
Mike Chaney: 3,764
Mitch Young: 1,233
Write-In: 7
State Auditor
Shad White: 4,844
Write-In: 18
Public Service Commissioner - Northern District
Chris Brown: 3,589
Tanner Newman: 1,537
Write-In: 6
Transportation Commissioner — Northern District
John Caldwell: 4,887
Write-In: 21
District 3 Attorney
Ben Creekmore: 4,890
Write-In: 24
District 4 State Senate
Rita Potts Parks: 4,802
Write-In: 89
District 4 State House of Representatives
Joseph F. “Jody” Steverson: 4,809
Write-In: 81
Tippah County Chancery Clerk
Shana Lowry: 2,965
Jimmy Johnson: 1,001
John E. Stubbs Jr.: 657
Chris Marsalis: 636
Write-In: 67
Tippah County Circuit Clerk
Write-In: 3,908
Tippah County Coroner
Chris McCallister: 4,418
Krystal Floyd: 833
Write-In: 7
Tippah County Attorney
Bart M. Adams: 4,919
Write-In: 41
Tippah County Sheriff
Karl Gaillard: 4,126
Jeremy Hogue: 683
Dallas Lumpkin: 438
Write-In: 87
Tippah County Tax Assessor and Collector
Joe Akins: 5,081
Write-In: 44
Tippah County District 1 Supervisor
Jimmy Gunn: 798
Taj Colom: 245
Larry Devore: 165
Write-In: 0
Tippah County District 2 Supervisor
Greg Harrell: 459
Randy Chunn: 190
William Mark Robertson: 152
Freddie Dulaney: 95
Jerry Windham: 79
Write-In: 1
Tippah County District 3 Supervisor
Mike Graves: 525
Steve Morrison: 428
Kerry M. Heard: 181
Write-In: 1
Tippah County District 4 Supervisor
Glen Michael: 971
Write-In: 11
Tippah County District 5 Supervisor
Chad Newby: 934
Mary Lee Robinson: 104
Write-In: 3
Tippah County North Justice Court Judge
Benny Jackson: 1,511
Tommy Garrett: 1,310
Write-In: 14
Tippah County South Justice Court Judge
Sonny Meeks: 2,330
Write-In: 20
Tippah County North Constable
Terry Mathis: 1,868
Bradley Watson: 972
Write-In: 5
Tippah County South Constable
Keith Bullock: 2,356
Write-In: 21
