The Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area awarded over $380,000 in grants to 14 counties in its coverage area as part of its 2023 community grant program. The grants were approved during its quarterly board meeting at Mitchell Memorial Library at Mississippi State University.
Locally, Ripley Main Street Association was awarded with two grants totaling over $7,000. $5,000 for Phase 3 of the Mississippi Hill Country Blues Alley, which will involve the addition of more artwork and an arched iron entrance sign. The additional $2,100 is intended to assist with the first annual Burnside Blues Festival, which will be held at the Mississippi Hill Country Blues Alley. Proceeds from the event will go towards the enhancement of the blues alley.
"So many cool projects and events were granted this year," Ripley Main Street director Elizabeth Behm said. "It makes me proud to be from this part of the state."
Behm is also the board president of MHNHA.
The Tippah County Historical Museum was awarded $20,000 to help fund planning for a new Tippah County Heritage and Cultural Center. The facility will be housed in a building located on the site of the former residence of William Clark Falkner, William Faulkner’s great-grandfather.
“We received many strong proposals this year, and were glad to be able to fund the majority of them,” said Mary Cates Williams, executive director of the Alliance. “We look forward to working with grantees on their projects.”
Since the Community Grant Program was initiated in 2016, almost $2 million in grants and designated special projects has been awarded in area communities.
Grants provided by the Mississippi Hills Heritage Area Alliance are intended to bolster awareness of the cultural landscape within the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area, which covers or extends into 30 counties in the northeastern portion of the Magnolia State.
