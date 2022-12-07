On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Tippah County Sheriff's Department released information pertaining to the homicide investigation currently underway around the Dry Creek and Pine Grove areas of the county.
As previously reported, in the afternoon hours of Friday, Dec. 2, Tippah County Sheriff's Department received a call and responded to a scene in the Dry Creek area of Tippah County.
The department confirmed Tippah County resident Kirby Carpenter was the victim and was found with a gunshot wound at County Road 600 in the Dry Creek community. Investigators from both the Tippah County Sheriff's Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation arrived on the scene.
According to the department, the investigation is ongoing at this time and no arrests have been made as of Dec. 6.
"We appreciate the abundance of help from the community of the Dry Creek and Pine Grove areas, and also the citizens of Tippah County, who have gone out of their way to help with this investigation," the department said in a press release. "Thank you for your patience and support, our condolences go out to the family during this tragic time."
Following initial reports of the incident, Pine Grove School went into a soft lockdown from 1:07 p.m. to 1:16 p.m. due to the incident.
"We just wanted to be as overly cautious as possible," South Tippah School District superintendent Tony Elliott said.
A soft lockdown was described by Elliott as a restriction of student movement outside of school buildings.
South Tippah School District also shared the information on their social media accounts adding, "at no time was the campus or students in any danger."
The department also added that when more details are available they will share them in a new press release and asked the community to share any information that may assist with solving the crime.
"If anyone has information regarding the death of Mr. Carpenter, please contact the Tippah County Sheriff's Department or Crimestoppers to leave tips," the department said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.