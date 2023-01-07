TIPPAH COUNTY • On Dec. 30, 2022, the Tippah County Sheriff's Department conducted a raid on a home in Blue Mountain where a man was suspected of conducting a drug operation.
During the raid on the home, sheriffs found Joseph Lee, 52, in possession of 157 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of crack cocaine, 251 grams of methamphetamine and 20 pounds of marijuana, and four firearms.
Lee accumulated four different charges following the raid on his home including aggravated trafficking of meth, trafficking of cocaine, trafficking of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. All of the drug-related charges have been enhanced due to the firearms.
The most serious of the charges, aggravated trafficking of meth, carries a minimum sentence of 25 years with a maximum of life in prison on top of a fine ranging from $5,000 to $1,000,000. The other trafficking charges carry a sentence from 10 to 40 years.
"We've been working this case for several years," Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gillard said. "He (Lee) is one of the big suppliers in the area and we're proud to be able to get a case against him and get him shut down."
Lee is being held with a $350,000 bond at Tippah County Detention Center.
