RIPLEY - Tippah County Supervisors accepted the conditions of a grant for new medical equipment for Tippah County Hospital, approved quotes for bids for said equipment, and more during their meeting on Monday, Nov 1, according to available board minutes.
Present at the meeting were the following: President of the Board and Dist. 1 Supervisor Jimmy Gunn; Dist. 2 Supervisor Greg Harrell; Vice President of the Board and Dist. 3 Supervisor Mike Graves; Dist. 4 Supervisor Glen Michael; Dist. 5 Supervisor Chad Newby; County Administrator Melinda Crum; Mike Long, Clerk for the Board; B. Sean Akins, Attorney for the board; Red Cross Representatives Melinda Shackelford and KC Grist; Fire Coordinator Randy Stewart, TCDF Director Chris Lewellen, Tax Assessor/Collector Joe Akins, Josh Gunn, and Deputy Chris McAlister. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
The board:
-Approved the minutes from October 15, 2021 meeting.
-Approved the payroll docket.
-Approved monthly report from county purchasing agent.
-Approved claims docket.
-Approved reimbursement for Shellie Parker the sum of $27.10 for postage for county mail.
-Approved purchase of a Veteran's Day ad to air on local radio.
-Accepted grant conditions for the purchase of equipment for the Tippah County Hospital, appropriated by the Mississippi Legislature in the sum of $500,000 through SB 2971. Board president is authorized and directed to execute the attached grant agreement, and the Clerk is directed to make a formal request for those funds.
-Approved Tiplersville Water Association improvement project contracts.
-Approved work to improve a school bus turnaround on 301 CR 111 at the request of the North Tippah School District.
-Approved transfer of a forfeited vehicle to the 911 office.
-Approved purchase of sponsorship for the Cars for Kids event.
-Approved distribution of court-ordered payment of fees.
-Approved expension of one mill tax levy.
-Approved bid from WG Construction for 22.5 miles of reseal work.
-Accepted grant from the United States Department of Homeland Security through the Mississippi Department of Public Safety for the Tippah County Sheriff's Department.
-Approved county office closure on November 25, November 26, December 23, December 24, and December 31 for holidays.
-Accepted quotes for new medical equipment for the Tippah County Hospital.