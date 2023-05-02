RIPLEY • The Tippah County Board of Supervisors met on Monday, May 1 at the Chancery Building for its first meeting of the month.
Those in attendance included Supervisors Jimmy Gunn, Glen Michael, Mike Graves, Chad Newby, Greg Harrell, board attorney Sean Akins, Chancery Clerk Mike Long, administrator Melinda Crum, tax assessor Joe Akins, County fire coordinator Randy Stewart, Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard, Tim Watson, Tippah County Development Foundation director Chris Lewellen, Cook Coggins Engineer Josh Gunn and Jack Griffith.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The board:
-- Held a public hearing regarding County Road 407 and approved the closure of the south end of County Road 407.
-- Opened and reviewed sealed bids for county yearly supplies and approved bids for advisement.
-- Heard a public appearance from Jason Ramey with Regional IV Mental Health.
-- Approved redistricting invoice of $15,000 to Northeast Mississippi Planning and Development District.
-- Approved graduation ad with Shark and Kudzu Radio for $350.
-- Approved Walmart report of $59.92.
-- Approved travel for county employees.
-- Reviewed ARPA water project quotes.
-- Approved reimbursement to Tippah County resident of $2802 after county garbage truck backed into a parked vehicle.
-- Approved county inventory deletions.
-- Reviewed refuse complaints.
-- Approved pipe order and purchase.
-- Approved quote to purchase county truck to replace stolen vehicle.
-- Approved road manager's dues of $200.
-- Approved county paving plan.
-- Approved Southern Sentinel advertisement for mapping bids.
-- Approved budget amendments.
-- Heard updates from Cook Coggins engineer Josh Gunn.
-- Approved payroll docket.
-- Approved claims docket.
-- Approved previous meeting minutes from April 14.
