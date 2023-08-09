RIPLEY - The Tippah County Board of Supervisors met on Monday, August 7 at the Chancery Building for its regularly scheduled board meeting.
Those in attendance included Supervisors Jimmy Gunn, Glen Michael, Mike Graves, Greg Harrell, Chad Newby, board attorney Sean Akins, Chancery Clerk Mike Long, administrator Melinda Crum, tax assessor Joe Akins, Jessica Jeter, Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard, Tim Watson, Cook Coggins Engineer Josh Gunn, Tippah County Development Foundation director Chris Lewellen, and American Legion Post 81 Commander Mike Felton and members of American Legion Post 81, among others.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The board:
- Heard comments from American Legion Post 81 Commander Mike Felton regarding a potential addition to the Veteran’s Park. The addition discussed was the building of a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, which would be placed to properly honor Gold Star Families, relatives, and Gold Star Children who have sacrificed a loved one in service of their country. Funding for the project was discussed and approved by the board.
- Heard an update from Jack Griffith regarding water systems in the Chalybeate area.
- Approved Walmart report for $134.34.
- Approved travel.
- Discussed and approved increase in PO amount to $300.
- Discussed design build proposals for ambulance center; award.
- Reviewed and approved roofing quote for maintenance and Main Street offices.
- Discussed joining USDA Beaver Control Program.
- Approved MOU for legislative funds for SO equipment and demo of old hospital.
- Approved architectural agreement for demo of old hospital, $10,000.
- Reviewed invoice for additional Tiplersville water project hook up on CR 239 for $675.00 (ARPA funds).
- Approved JC postage agreement with Quadient, Inc once current contract w/ PB expires 9/29/23.
- Approved inventory deletions.
- Discussed equipment situation regarding several road crews.
- Approved tax rolls.
- Heard from Chancery Clerk Mike Long.
- Heard from Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard.
- Heard from Jessica Jeter regarding the potential location of a Emergency Services Training Center that would serve multiple organizations in Tippah County.
- Heard updates from administrator Melinda Crum.
- Approved amended Ecowater resolution.
- Heard from CCE’s Josh Gunn.
- Approved minutes from July 17, 2023 meeting.
- Approved payroll docket.
- Approved claims docket.
- Adjourned.
