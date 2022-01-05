Tippah County Supervisors approved purchase of Tippah County Hospital equipment, approved ARPA funds for the Town of Blue Mountain, and more during their Monday, Dec 6 meeting, according to available board minutes.
Present at the meeting were the following: President of the Board and Dist. 1 Supervisor Jimmy Gunn; Dist. 2 Supervisor Greg Harrell; Vice President of the Board and Dist. 3 Supervisor Mike Graves; Dist. 4 Supervisor Glen Michael; Dist. 5 Supervisor Chad Newby; County Administrator Melinda Crum; Mike Long, Clerk for the Board; B. Sean Akins, Attorney for the board; Josh Gunn; TCDF Director Chris Lewellen; Jack Griffith; Tim Watson; David Hobson; Jessica Jeter; Josh Bateman; Fire Coordinator Randy Stewart; Blue Mountain Mayor Doug Norton; and Wayne Ward of Bauhaus Furniture.
All votes were unanimous unless listed otherwise.
The board:
-Approved the minutes from the November 15, 2021 meeting.
-Approved the claims docket.
-Approved monthly report from county purchasing agent.
-Approved payroll docket.
-Extended COVID policy through March 31, 2022. This policy previously expired on June 30, 2021, however the Board determined that the spread of the DELTA variant created the need to reinstate the policy.
-Approved payment of dues for 911 Coordinator Tonya Swinford to be a member of the Mississippi 911 Coordinator's Association.
-Approved purchase of equipment for Tippah County Hospital. A chemistry analyzer from McKesson in the amount of $199,500.00 and an anesthesia workstation from Mindray in the amount of $46,097.86 were ordered for purchase. TCH Director Patrick Chapman was authorized to execute the agreement for the purchase.
-Reappointed Douglas Jackson as one of Tippah County's representatives on the NEMCC Board of Trustees.
-Approved contract with TK Elevator Corporation to provide a service agreement.
-Approved agreement for computer software with Delta Computer
-Approved assessments brought forward by Tax Assessor Joe Akins
-Approved allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Town of Blue Mountain in the amount of $200,000.00 for a sewer project.
-Approved pay requests from Jack Griffith & Associates for grant proceeds from Community Development Block Grant to perform work on the Tiplersville Water project.
-Approved advertising for open position of Tippah County Extension Agent with the Mississippi State University Extension Service.
-Approved opioid settlement agreements
-Entered executive session after approval of conisderation
-Adjourned until December 15, 2021.