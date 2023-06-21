RIPLEY - The Tippah County Board of Supervisors met on Monday, June 19 at the Chancery Building for a rescheduled mid-month meeting.
Those in attendance included Supervisors Jimmy Gunn, Glen Michael, Mike Graves, Chad Newby, board attorney Sean Akins, Chancery Clerk Mike Long, administrator Melinda Crum, tax assessor Joe Akins, County fire coordinator Randy Stewart, Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard, Tim Watson, Tippah County Development Foundation director Chris Lewellen, Cook Coggins Engineer Josh Gunn, Jack Griffith, Tippah County Road Manager Larry Jackson, and Shana Lowry, among others.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The board:
- Approved VISA travel report of $4,026.78.
- Approved Lowe’s report.
- Heard landfill updates.
- Reviewed Ripley High School football boosters’ ad for stadium signs.
- Reviewed and approved Ripley High School football boosters’ ad of $135.
- Heard from Tippah County Road Manager Larry Jackson for a report, as well as reviewed bids and approved purchase of a wheel loader, and approved pipe order.
- Heard from tax assessor Joe Akins, who discussed the need for an extension, which was approved.
- Heard updates from Sheriff Karl Gaillard in regards to bond application fees.
- Heard from administrator Melinda Crum, who discussed the findings of the FY 19 audit, budget amendments, and the date of the mid-July meeting, which was approved for Monday, July 17.
- Heard updates from Tippah County Development Foundation director Chris Lewellen.
- Approved claims docket.
- Approved previous meeting minutes from June 5.
- Entered executive session to discuss personnel matters.
- Adjourned until Monday, July 3.
