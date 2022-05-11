Tippah County Board of Supervisors met at 10:00 o'clock a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Points of interest of the meeting included permission for travel, employee raises, approval of bids for over $17,000 worth of pipe, accepting bids on a trailer, and establishing goals for a Community Development Block Grant.
Present were: President of the Board and First District Supervisor, Jimmy Gunn; Second District Supervisor, Greg Harrell; Vice-President of the Board and Third District Supervisor, Mike Graves; Fourth District Supervisor Glen Michael, Fifth District Supervisor, Chad Newby; County Administrator Melinda Crum, Mike Long, Clerk for the Board; B. Sean Akins, attorney for the Board; Tax Assessor/Collector Joe Akins, TCDF Director Chris Lewellen, Fire Coordinator Randy Stewart, Sheriff Karl Gaillard, David Hobson, Josh Gunn, Tim Watson and Chancellor Robert Whitwell.
The following motions were unanimously approved, unless otherwise noted:
• increasing the salary of Youth Court Referee Jennifer Shackelford by $1,000.00 per month. The Board agreed to place that increase in the budget that will become effective October 1, 2022.
• to pay the sum of $1,931.76 to Visa for the County Travel Charge Account.
• to approve the report of Stacy Hill reflecting a balance of $0.00 to Lowes Charge Account.
• to approve the lowest and best quote for the chemicals for the road department, which is the quote from the Tippah County Co-Op for the purchase of 180 gallons of Cornerstone at a cost of $7,200.00.
• to purchase a radio advertisement at a cost of $125.00 for Graduation ads.
• to purchase a sponsorship from Tippah County Sports at a cost of $150.00 for baseball and softball playoff games.
• to approve the Road Manager’s report.
• To advertise for the purchase equipment, asking for unpriced solicitations for a 24' Aluminum Trailer until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Chancery Clerk's Office at 101 E. Spring Street, Ripley, MS 38663 or by electronic submission at www.centralbidding.com. Submissions will be evaluated and vendors submitting acceptable offers will be invited to submit priced bids (via email) through a Reverse Auction. Reverse Auction bids can be submitted at www.centralbidding.com. For any questions relating to the Reverse Auction process or assistance with registration, please contact Central Bidding at 1-225- 810-4814.
Bidding will be held by Reverse Auction on Monday, June 6, 2022 from at 9am to 10am. The county reserves the right to utilize "anti-sniping" for reverse auctions. Anti-sniping is a tool that automatically extends the bid time for a reverse auction by fifteen minutes if a vendor places a bid in the final five minutes of the reverse auction. The anti-sniping effect will auto extend the reverse auction bid time any time a bid is placed in the last five minutes of the reverse auction and can auto extend the reverse auction multiple times until the bidding on the reverse auction ends.
More detailed specification may be obtained from the Tippah County Chancery Clerk's office.
Tippah County Board of Supervisors reserves the right to reject any and all bids submitted and to waive formalities.
• to purchase $17,395.56 of pipe from Coburn Pipe for the road department. The lowest and best quotes were the quotes from Coburn's.
The respective quotes from Coburn Pipe and G&O Supply are outlined in a spreadsheet which may be obtained from the Tippah County Chancery Clerk's office.
• authorized travel for Justice Cami Clerk Gloria White to the Justice Court Convention in Meridian, Mississippi on May 18-20, 2022
• to reimburse Deputy Sheriff Josh Bateman the sum of $26.95 for postage for a grant application for the Sheriffs Department
• to add the newly constructed pole barn at the Tippah County Fairgrounds to the County's MASIT insurance policy at a cost of $51.41.
• County Road 719A was inadvertently not included on the map despite its designation as a county road that has been continually maintained by Tippah County since prior to the adoption of the Official County Road Map and Road Registry. Tippah County shall correct its Official County Road Map and Road Registry to add .2 miles of gravel road known as County Road 719 A.
• Tippah County is required to fill a vacancy as a Jury Commissioner. Melinda Crum was appointed as a jury commissioner.
• to amend Tippah County’s Employee Handbook to provide for the opportunity to assist county employees to obtain a commercial drivers license
• to approve a Right of Way Agreement with the Town of Walnut, available for review through the Tippah County Chancery Clerk’s Office.
• to establish local goals for Minority and Women Business Enterprise (MBE/WBE) participation during the implementation of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The County always tries to have an active project that is funded by the Community Development Block Grant program. The current project is the Tiplersville Water System extension that is almost complete. Goals discussed were as follows:
SECTION 1: Tippah County shall establish and adopt a local goal of 10% for MBE participation which is the goal of the State of Mississippi.
SECTION 2: Tippah County shall establish and adopt a local goal of 5% for WBE participation which is also the goal of the State of Mississippi.
Pursuant to Miss. Code §33-15-9(d), the President of the Tippah County Board of Supervisors determined that a local emergency existed in Tippah County based upon conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property have arisen within said County, caused by the after effects of a serious storm commencing on the 13th day of April, 2022; and conditions of extreme peril warranted and necessitated the proclamation of the existence of a local emergency in order to provide for the health and safety of the citizens and the protection of their property within the affected jurisdiction. It was proclaimed that in accordance with Section 3 3-15-17 ( d), Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended, the Board of Supervisors determined that a local emergency existed throughout said County on April 13, 2022 and that said emergency continues to exist. The declaration of a local emergency is good for 30 days so the board will need to consider whether to extend the declaration beyond May 13.
The meeting was closed for a determination of the necessity of an executive session to discuss a potential industrial prospect.
The Board determined to adjourn the executive session.