RIPLEY - The Tippah County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, August 15 at the Chancery Building for its regularly scheduled board meeting.
Those in attendance included Supervisors Jimmy Gunn, Glen Michael, Mike Graves, Greg Harrell, Chad Newby, board attorney Sean Akins, Chancery Clerk Mike Long, administrator Melinda Crum, tax assessor Joe Akins, Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard, Tim Watson, Cook Coggins Engineer Josh Gunn, Tippah County Development Foundation director Chris Lewellen, Tippah County Road Manager Larry Jackson, Circuit Clerk Dianne Graves, and Ripley Main Street director Elizabeth Behm, among others.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The board:
- Prior to the meeting, received certifications of appreciation from American Legion Post 81 Commander Mike Felton in regards to the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument addition at the Veteran’s Park in Ripley.
- Heard from Ripley Insurance Agency’s Colt Chapman in regards to health insurance renewals. Approved updated health insurance rates.
- Heard from Ripley Main Street director Elizabeth Behm in regards to matching money on a series of grants. The Mississippi Main Street Revitalization Grant Program that was passed by the Mississippi legislature in 2023 would allow Main Street communities to receive up to $500,000 per project, according to Behm. The project targeted by the Main Street Association is the purchasing of a building in downtown Ripley to be used for a boutique hotel, with future rounds of funding to be used for cafe/retail shop in the downstairs area of the building. Behm noted the need for lodging in Tippah County that has been noted in several development meetings. The match money would be used to continue applying for grants such as this.
- Approved Lowe’s report for $101.94.
- Approved VISA travel report for $646.35.
- Approved travel report.
- Approved JC Media (Shark 102.3 and KUDZU 104.9) radio ads for FY 23-24, Sports package and Salute package for $3,990.
- Heard from Tippah County Road Manager Larry Jackson in regards to the need for CDL drivers. A schooling option for potential CDL drivers was discussed by Jackson and administrator Melinda Crum through ICC, specifically for a Class B CDL license. Also noted emergency notice set to expire August 25, and reviewed a quote to repair a truck on the road department.
- Heard updates from Tax Assessor Joe Akins.
- Heard updates from Chancery Clerk Mike Long.
- Heard updates from Administrator Melinda Crum and approved budget amendments.
- Heard from Tippah County Development Foundation director Chris Lewellen in regards to a budget request, specifically renewing the county’s Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area membership in the amount of $5,000. Lewellen noted that this grant can be utilized to get up to $20,000 at a time per request, multiple times a year, with Tippah County getting $27,100 in 2023 so far.
- Approved claims docket.
- Approved minutes for August 7 meeting.
- Adjourned.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.