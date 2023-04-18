RIPLEY • The Tippah County Board of Supervisors met on Friday, April 14 at the Chancery Building for its second meeting of the month.
Those in attendance included Supervisors Jimmy Gunn, Glen Michael, Mike Graves, Chad Newby, Greg Harrell, board attorney Sean Akins, Chancery Clerk Mike Long, administrator Melinda Crum, tax assessor Joe Akins, 911 operator Tonya Swinford, County fire coordinator Randy Stewart, Robby Parman, Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard and Tim Watson.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The board:
-- Heard a public appearance from Robby Parman regarding Regional Rehab in Tupelo, Parman wants Tippah County to utilize Regional Rehab Center in Tupelo.
-- Approved 30-day extension of local emergency declaration to May 18, 2023.
-- Approved pipe order, purchase of four pipes for county use.
-- Approved purchase of hospital equipment.
-- Approved travel for county employees.
-- Approved VISA travel expenses of $982.04.
-- Approved Lowe's report for $721.
-- Approved road manager's report.
-- Approved reimbursement of $61 to Steven Shackelford and $55 to Thomas Leopard for CDLs.
-- Approved extending the current contract for hauling aggregate until June 30, 2024.
-- Approved pay raise for 911 backup employee.
-- Heard updates from Melinda Crum including conference registration, questionnaire for direct deposit interest, 2019 audit being accepted by the State, reviewed spreadsheet on purchasing new vehicle.
-- Heard updates from Sean Akins including updates on construction permits, opioid settlement updates, medical marijuana card and drug testing policy for county employees.
-- Approved claims docket.
-- Approved minutes from previous meeting minutes.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.