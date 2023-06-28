TIPPAH - Tippah County Supervisors received clarification from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office in regards to the need to conduct a special election for the 2023 Circuit Clerk election.
Graves, who died on Saturday, June 17, was set to run unopposed in the 2023 Circuit Clerk election. Following his death, Tippah County Supervisors appointed Graves’ wife, Dianne Graves, to fill his unexpired term until the end of this year. However, there was confusion over whether a new clerk would be elected in November, 2023 or if a special election would be conducted next year.
Originally, Supervisors determined that a special election would need to be conducted in November, 2024. County officials understood that Randy Graves name was already on the ballot so that the current election. As the lone candidate on the ballot, a vacancy would have been created next year so that special election would have been necessary.
However, Supervisors learned late last week that the ballots had, in fact, not been printed. Supervisors then conferred with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office and determined that the Tippah County Election Commission still had time to remove his name from the ballot. The Secretary of State then advised that a 2017 change to the law will allow voters to write-in their preferred candidate.
Previous plans after his passing were to hold a special election in 2024 to determine a new Circuit Clerk. However, after deliberation with the Secretary of State, it was determined that Graves’ removal from the ballot and proceeding with the election in 2023 with write-in candidates was the necessary step in following state election laws.
As there will be no primary for the Circuit Clerk seat, voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, November 7 to determine the new Tippah County Circuit Clerk.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110
to to 115 degrees possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, the
Missouri Bootheel and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From late Thursday morning through early Thursday
evening. Potential exists for the Excessive Heat Watch to be
extended into Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
