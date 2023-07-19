Tippah County 4-H leaders and ambassadors met with Tippah County Supervisors on Monday, July 17, to discuss various projects and thank the supervisors for their support. The 4-H ambassadors introduced themselves and the 4-H project they participate in, and then Tippah County Extension Agents Casey Moss and Brandon Alberson discussed several programs and contests that 4-H recently participated in.
RIPLEY - The Tippah County Board of Supervisors met on Monday, July 17 at the Chancery Building for a rescheduled mid-month meeting.
Those in attendance included Supervisors Jimmy Gunn, Glen Michael, Mike Graves, Chad Newby, board attorney Sean Akins, Chancery Clerk Mike Long, administrator Melinda Crum, tax assessor Joe Akins, Circuit Clerk Dianne Graves, County fire coordinator Randy Stewart, Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard, Tim Watson, Cook Coggins Engineer Josh Gunn, and Tippah County Road Manager Larry Jackson, among others.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The board:
- Approved open mapping bids.
- Recognized and heard from Casey Moss, Brandon Alberson, and the Tippah County 4-H ambassadors. Each ambassador introduced themselves and the 4-H projects they participate in, with Moss and Alberson discussing several recent contests and programs that 4-H has participated in. The 4-H group thanked the supervisors for their support.
- Approved VISA travel report of $2,119.58.
- Approved Lowe’s report of $914.02.
- Approved inventory.
- Approved road manager’s report; noted that the emergency declaration from the 2/16/23 storms will expire on 7/18/23.
- Approved accepting temporary tax rolls.
- Heard updates from circuit clerk/election commissioners.
- Heard updates from chancery clerk.
- Heard updates from Sheriff Karl Gaillard.
- Heard updates from County Fire Coordinator Randy Stewart.
- Heard from administrator Melinda Crum, who discussed public defender salaries, U of M Department of Geology, an error in the 911 upgrade quote, and the Watkins & Eager invoice.
- Heard updates from board attorney Sean Akins.
- Heard updates from Cook Coggin Engineer Josh Gunn regarding the updates on the hospital demolition plan.
- Approved the claims docket.
- Approved minutes from June 30 and July 3 meetings.
- Entered executive session to discuss personnel and economic development.
- Adjourned until Monday, August 7.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&