Tippah County 4-H leaders and ambassadors met with Tippah County Supervisors on Monday, July 17, to discuss various projects and thank the supervisors for their support. The 4-H ambassadors introduced themselves and the 4-H project they participate in, and then Tippah County Extension Agents Casey Moss and Brandon Alberson discussed several programs and contests that 4-H recently participated in.

RIPLEY - The Tippah County Board of Supervisors met on Monday, July 17 at the Chancery Building for a rescheduled mid-month meeting.

