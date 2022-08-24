RIPLEY • Tippah County’s annual delinquent land tax sale will be held online Monday, Aug. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and continue day to day until the sale is complete, Tax Assessor and Collector Joe Akins said this week.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
RIPLEY • Tippah County’s annual delinquent land tax sale will be held online Monday, Aug. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and continue day to day until the sale is complete, Tax Assessor and Collector Joe Akins said this week.
The host for the sale will be the GovEase website.
Those interested must register for the sale at wwwgovease.com/auctions, and send a check, a copy of their W9, and a letter of credit to the Tax Collector’s office in order to qualify for bidding.
Registering does not obligate one to bid.
The sale will be of interest anyone to anyone who owns land in Tippah County but has not paid property taxes this year. The sale will also interest anyone looking to obtain land by paying only the back taxes on it.
If a parcel of property hasn’t had taxes paid on it by the Aug. 26, 4 p.m. deadline, or paid later including a penalty, the county auctions off the land to recover the lost tax revenue.
Those who don’t pay by Friday, Aug. 26 risk seeing their land sold during the auction.
“The process seems simple, but it’s not,” Akins said.
Although a parcel can be bought for paying only the delinquent taxes on it, the land doesn’t really belong to the buyer for three years, during which time the previous owner can still repurchase the parcel.
A landowner can reclaim his or her parcel right up to the sale — or any time afterward if the parcel doesn’t sell — by paying the taxes owed, plus a 3.5 interest penalty and a $1.50 printer fee per parcel.
The previous owner has three more years after a parcel sells at auction to redeem his or her property by paying the tax that was owned plus 1 1/2 percent interest per month on what’s owed and any additional penalties.
Even after all that, the purchaser can sell the land back to the original owner for profit.
The online sale, which began several years ago, replaced the traditional sale on the courthouse steps or upstairs in the courtroom. It was a random process as to which parcel someone might bid on.
“The online auction is more fair to everyone, and it brings in more tax revenue,” Akins said.
Those with questions can contact the GovEase information line 769-208-5050 or call Akins’ office at 662-837-9410.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Currently in Ripley
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.