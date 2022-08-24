Purchase Access

RIPLEY • Tippah County’s annual delinquent land tax sale will be held online Monday, Aug. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and continue day to day until the sale is complete, Tax Assessor and Collector Joe Akins said this week.

