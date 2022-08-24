RIPLEY • The following people were indicted by the most recent session of the Tippah County Grand jury, which met in May.
According to West's Encyclopedia of American Law, an indictment is a written accusation charging that an individual has committed an act or omitted to do something that is punishable by law.
Indictments originate with a prosecutor and are issued by a grand jury against an individual who is charged with a crime.
Before an individual may be convicted, the charge must be proved at trial beyond a reasonable doubt.
The purpose of an indictment is to inform an accused individual of the charge against him or her so that the person will be able to prepare a defense.
Those indicted are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
The following persons have been indicted, according to court records:
—Angela Carroll, exploitation of vulnerable adult.
—Lester Flake, exploitation of vulnerable adult.
—Deadrick Gathing, fleeing LEO in motor vehicle.
—Caleb Youing, first degree arson.
—George Talley, attempted agg. assault w/deadly weapon, shooting.
—Brian Adam Lansdell, burglary.
—James Robert Thomas, poss c/s meth, felon in possession of firearm, habitual.
—Stevie Anthony Jeanes, poss c/s meth.
—Bennie McCollum, burglary of dwelling.
—Timothy Doss, grand larceny.
—James Hinson, grand larceny.
—Lonnie Bogard, attempted agg. assault w/ deadly weapon, shooting.
—Taylor Godin, grand larceny.
—Robert Way, grand larceny.
—Bruce Elliott Anderson, felon in possession of firearm.
—Denario Alexander, shooting into dwelling, attempted agg. assault.
—Collin Miller, taking possession of motor vehicle, escape (jail).
—Stephanie Parker, aggravated domestic violence.
—Jalen Adonius Wilson, cyberstalking.
—Jordan Isaac Chirinos, possession of child pornography, sexual battery child under 14.
—Collin Miller, grand larceny.
—Tommy Burroughs III, grand larceny.
—Zykeis Atravion Blanchard, robbery (simple by violence).
—John Breland, receiving stolen property.
—Jimmy Dale White, attempted agg. assault w/ deadly weapon, shooting.
—Jessica Ellen Lowery, possession of c/s meth.
—Michael Dale Reed, sale of c/s meth.
—Michael Dale Reed, sale of c/s meth.
—Michael Dale Reed, sale of c/s meth.
—Michael Dale Reed, poss of c/s with intent to sell meth, enhanced punishment.
—Johnny Reno Wilbanks, trafficking c/s meth.
—Charles Wade Crawford, possession of c/s meth.
—Daniel Crum, agg. domestic violence.
—Austin Ivy, burglary of dwelling.
—Shane Hart, aggravated animal cruelty.
—Brittani Thomas, agg. assault.
—John Michael Robbins, poss of c/s meth.
—Beverly Green, false pretenses (obtaining money with intent to defraud).
—Jessica Lynn Kennedy, grand larceny.
—John Paul Pannell, grand larceny.
—James Blake Holiday, poss of c/s meth.
—William Lyster, poss. of c/s meth.
—Dana Lynn Rainey, poss. of c/s meth.
—Taiten Lee Stinson, agg. assault w/deadly weapon shooting.
—Quess Hood, touching child for lustful purposes x4.
—Tucker Burchett, sexual battery position of trust x2.
—Katherine Walls, child endangerment x2.
—Joshua Bullock, child endangerment x2.
—Brett Naquin, touching a child for lustful purposes.
