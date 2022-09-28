RIPLEY — Seven hundred seventy-six parcels of land were sold to the highest bidders for $498,488 at Tippah County’s annual land tax sale, which began Monday, Aug. 29.
The sale continued for two days.
The sale generated 11.73 percent of total revenue for the county in satisfaction of delinquent taxes due on parcels since Feb. 1, 2022 — down from last year’s 12 percent.
There were 31 bidders; 13 were local, said Tippah County Tax Assessor/Collector Joe Akins. That’s down from last year’s 35 bidders, 19 of which were local, Akins said.
The total sales were up from last year’s $453,000.
The number of parcels sold was down from last year’s 878, Akins said.
“All things considered, we had a good sale. Bidders were after certain parcels, and were bidding higher than the 18 percent return, which is the total percentage for one year or it is 1 ½ a month.This is the interest they receive from the parcel that they bid on from the sale.
"We sold all but four parcels, and that was kind of odd, because they were small parcels. Those went to the state,” Akins said this week.
Money raised from the sale goes into the County Fund, to be used for county expenditures.
The sale was held on-line for the fifth consecutive year. The computerized on-line system is far more efficient than the traditional in-person sales at the courthouse, the tax assessor/collector said.
The on-line process gives everyone an equal chance at each piece of property, and also lets bidders submit bids ahead of time.
Before the on-line system, auctions were held round robin. Under that kind of auction, bidders showed up in the courtroom and were each assigned a number. The first person in line could purchase the first piece of property; the second person could buy the second parcel, and so forth.
Under that system, it was nearly impossible for one person to purchase adjoining pieces of property if they were sold together. The system also allowed each person only one shot at a parcel until all other bidders had an opportunity to bid on it.
Registration for the land sale begins at 8 a.m. Aug. 1 each year. Bidders are required to provide a guarantee letter from their financial institution along with a check; all of which must be submitted to the tax office and approved no later than the Friday before the sale, Akins said.
Landowners can redeem their property until right up to the start of the sale. To do so, they have to pay a one-half (1/2) percent interest penalty.
After the auction, the winning bidders receive notification from the online auction of how many parcels they purchased and the total amount of their purchase.
Sales are not final on the day of the land sale, however. The property owner has two years to redeem the taxes through the Chancery Clerk’s office, Akins said.
To redeem the property, a landowner must pay the tax owed, plus related costs, plus seven percent damages, plus ½ percent interest per month on what is owed.
Even after that, the purchaser may sell the land back to the original owner for a profit.
Many of the land parcels sold by the county this year have homes, commercial buildings or other structures on them. Unless the structures are otherwise owned or a trailer is registered on the county’s mobile home roll, the structures become the property of the person who gets a tax deed, Akins said.
The auction was hosted at http://auctions.govease.com which charges a fee to hold the sale.
