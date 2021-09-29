RIPLEY --Tippah County Supervisors adopted and ratified the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Tippah County Budget of $16.5 million, which includes the school systems budget requests, during their regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7, according to board minutes.
Present were President of the Board and First District Supervisor, Jimmy Gunn, Second District Supervisor, Greg Harrell, Vice-President of the Board and Third District Supervisor, Mike Graves, Fourth District Supervisor, Glen Michael, Fifth District Supervisor, Chad Newby, County Administrator, Melinda Crum, Mike Long, clerk for the Board, B. Sean Akins, attorney for the Board, Josh Gunn, Sheriff Karl Gaillard, Colt Chapman, Jimmy Huddleston, and Tax Assessor/Collector Joe Akins.
All votes were unanimous, unless otherwise noted.
At the meeting, Supervisors opened the budget hearing, received public comment from Jimmy Huddleston, then adjourned the hearing.
The budget includes a 3 percent pay raise for the county’s approximately 90 employees, according to County Administrator Melinda Crum.
The new budget was financed with a tax increase of approximately one-half of one percent caused from an overall increase in costs, supervisors said.
In accordance with law, the budget will be published at least one time in the Southern Sentinel before Sept. 30.
To finance the budget, supervisors imposed a series of ad valorem tax rates or levies on the assessed value of all the taxable property in the county, and in the respective road districts, school districts, and all other taxing districts of the county.
See the published copy of the budget for a list of monies approved to be spent, as well as a breakdown of the amounts of taxes levied, and what they were levied on.
Exceptions to that tax breakdown include property exempt under the Homestead Exemption Act, new factories and enterprises to the extent exempt by Section 27-37-101 of the Mississippi Code, 1972, and incorporated municipalities which provide their own fire protection and garbage collection rates.
During the meeting, supervisors granted final approval of ad valorem tax exemption to Ashley Furniture Industries, except state and school district ad valorem taxes, for a period of 10 years, beginning Dec. 31, 2020, on property listed in the company’s tax exemption application, for a total of $514,905.
The board also granted final approval of ad valorem tax exemption to Ecowater Systems LLC, except state and school district ad valorem taxes, for a period of 10 years, beginning Dec. 31, 2020, on property listed in the company’s tax exemption application, for a total of $6,101,477.
The 2021-22 fiscal year begins Friday, Oct. 1.
In other action during the meeting, the board:
--Reimbursed Randle Hall $27.54 for feeding prisoners on a work detail.
--Approved Stacy Spink’s report of $120.11 to the Wal-Mart charge account.
--Approved the payroll docket.
--Approved the FY 2020-2021 hospital budget.
--Agreed to purchase a Land Pride RC 5710 Cutter from Chickasaw Equipment for $17,900. The only other bid received was from Washington Holcomb for $18,900. The cutter will be purchased through a five-year lease purchase agreement, at a 2.5 percent annual interest rate, at five annual payments of $3,580, beginning Dec. 1, 2022, with The Peoples Bank.
--Agreed to pay supplemental compensation to Medicare-eligible employees who secure Medicare coverage in lieu of participating in the county’s group health insurance plan.
The supplemental compensation shall be equal to the cost of the employee’s Medicare Part B coverage along with the cost of any Medicare supplement secured for the employee.
Employees must provide the Clerk of the Board with proper documentation, and the clerk will calculate the amount of supplemental compensation. The compensation shall not exceed the cost of the employee’s participating in the county’s group health plan, supervisors said.
--Approved the Board’s Aug. 20 minutes.
--Adjourned until Sept.15.