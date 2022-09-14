RIPLEY — Tippah County Supervisors took care of the following items of business during their meeting Sept. 6, according to a copy of the agenda.
The board:
—Held a public hearing concerning any objections to the tax rolls, then accepted them. There were no objections.
—Opened RFPs on garbage collection and fleet leasing services. No action was taken.
—Heard from the county’s grant writer Jack Griffith, who discussed several county projects.
—Approved the Walmart charge card report for $297.56.
—Approved the VISA report, which showed a zero balance.
—Approved the Lowe’s report, which showed a zero balance.
—Appointed Chris Lewellen to the Tallahatchie River Authority for a four-year term.
—Reviewed and discussed the corrected redistricting map.
—Approved the Tippah County Hospital budget.
—Approved a county map ad renewal for $1,1195. The map will go on the back cover of a booklet.
—Discussed inventory and budget deletions with inventory clerk Jenny Wilbanks.
—Heard from Tax Assessor and Collector Joe Akins, who gave a report on the recent tax sale.
—Talked with Circuit Clerk Randy Graves and election commissioners and agreed to add a front porch to the Chalybeate voting precinct building front porch, accepted a quote of $150 monthly to do yearly cleaning/maintenance on the building.
—Heard from Sheriff Karl Gaillard about the Premium Pay Resolution.
—Heard from County Fire Coordinator Randy Stewart, and approved a quote for generator preventive maintenance.
—Heard various updates — including health insurance enrollment at the Fairgrounds this month, and the MAS Fall workshop in November in Natchez — from County Administrator Melinda Crum, and added Elizabeth Cockrell to the county's insurance.
—Heard from TCDF Director Chris Lewellen, and approved a land appraisal invoice for $1,875, and approved a one-time allocation increase of $500 to cover industrial development expenses.
—Heard from Cook Coggin Engineers' Josh Gunn, who gave an update on bridge inspections and NRCS funding.
—Approved a pay request on the Walnut Industrial Park site development and access road phase 2 of $77,292. —Approved the claims docket.
—Approved the Aug. 22 minutes.
—Held an executive session.
—Recessed until Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.
