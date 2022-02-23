The Tippah County Board of Supervisors met on Monday, February 7, 2022, and approved continued payment for funding the new hospital, as well as agreeing to advertise for purchase of new road construction equipment.
Present for the meeting were: Second District Supervisor, Greg Harrell; Vice-President of the Board and Third District Supervisor, Mike Graves; Fourth District Supervisor Glen Michael, Fifth District Supervisor, Chad Newby; County Administrator Melinda Crum, Mike Long, Clerk for the Board; B. Sean Akins, attorney for the Board; Tim Watson, Sheriff Karl Gaillard and Josh Gunn were all present. President of the Board and First District Supervisor, Jimmy Gunn, was absent.
The following motions were approved unanimously, unless otherwise noted:
• Payment of payroll docket
• For the Peoples Bank of Ripley, Mississippi to serve as the County depository for two years, to expire on December 31, 2023. Included was an offer from the Bank to finance County vehicles and equipment at an annual interest rate of 2.5%. A copy of the bid is available through the Tippah County Chancery Clerk’s office.
• Approval of a zero balance on Wal-Mart for the County Charge Account.
• Payment of claims docket, available through the Board of Supervisors’ office.
• Acceptance of Conley Heating & Air’s $6,700.00 bid for replacement heating and air unit at the Tippah County Jail Pod #2.
• Travel requests outlined on a spreadsheet, is available through the Tippah County Chancery Clerk’s office.
• A pay request should be paid by the Tippah County Foundation Hospital, LLC for the lease-purchase agreement to construct the new Tippah County Hospital. Tippah County will pay $298,682.00 of this bill directly from funds appropriated for this project by the Mississippi Legislature.
• A pay request for the sum of $766,412.09 should be paid accordingly by the Tippah County Foundation Hospital, LLC for the new hospital project.
• To advertise in The Sentinel for the purchase of road construction equipment. The Tippah County Board of Supervisors will receive un-priced solicitations until 5pm on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Chancery Clerk’s Office at 101 E. Spring Street, Ripley, MS 38663 or by electronic submission at www.centralbidding.com. Submissions will be evaluated and vendors submitting acceptable offers will be invited to submit priced bids (via email) through a Reverse Auction. Reverse Auction bids can be submitted at www.centralbidding.com. For any questions relating to the Reverse Auction process or assistance with registration, please contact Central Bidding at 1-225-810-4814. Bidding will be held by Reverse Auction on Monday, March 14, 2022, from at 9am to 10am. The county reserves the right to utilize “anti-sniping” for reverse auctions. Anti-sniping is a tool that automatically extends the bid time for a reverse auction by fifteen (15) minutes if a vendor places a bid in the final five (5) minutes of the reverse auction. The anti-sniping effect will auto extend the reverse auction bid time any time a bid is placed in the last five (5) minutes of the reverse auction and can auto extend the reverse auction multiple times until the bidding on the reverse auction ends.
The Board will accept bids for equipment with the following specifications:
New Black Topper Centennial Bituminous Distributor
Hydrostatically Driven 4-0Wheel Drive Chip Spreader
More detailed specification may be obtained from the Tippah County Chancery Clerk’s office.
The meeting was recessed until 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022.