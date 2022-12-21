The Tippah County Board of Supervisors met on Monday, Dec. 5 with board members Jimmy Gunn, Chad Newby, Glen Michael, Greg Harrell, Mike Graves administrator Melinda Crum and board attorney Sean Akins in attendance.
The board:
- Heard personal appearance from Jack Griffith
- Approved Walmart report for $41.69
- Approved MACAC dues for $150
- No action taken on security cameras at the courthouse and chancery courtroom, will acquire more bids for the project
- Approved inventory deletions
- Heard road department report from Larry Jackson
- Approved Ecowater free port warehouse tax exemption
- Heard administrator updates from Melinda Crum, journal entry, constables fail case fee
- Approved pay request on Walnut Industrial Park project for $49,529.20
- Approved payroll
- Approved claims docket
- Approved minutes from Nov. 15 meeting
- Adjourned
The board met a second time this month on Dec. 16. The Tippah County Board of Supervisors met on Monday, Dec. 16 with board members Jimmy Gunn, Chad Newby, Glen Michael, Greg Harrell, Mike Graves administrator Melinda Crum and board attorney Sean Akins in attendance.
The board:
- Heard personal appearance from Shade White regarding CR 814 and Will MacCabe from Enterprise Leasing regarding county vehicles
- Approved VISA travel card expense for $1,045.70
- Approved Lowes expense for $217.55
- Approved purchase of Ripley High School full-page yearbook ad for $150
- Approved invoice from Ripley Funeral Home to transport body to Pearl for autopsy for $440
- Approved purchase of NE district livestock show advertisement for $300
- Heard landfill updates from Jimmy Gunn
- Approved inventory deletions
- Approved road manager's report
- Approved reimbursement to Joe Akins for lodging, $537.56
- Heard Sheriff Karl Gillard discuss vehicle leasing from Enterprise Leasing
- Heard administrator updates from Melinda Crum
- Approved rescinding of settlement regarding the Air Liquide agreement
- Heard update from Chris Lewellen regarding the hospital pay request
- Approved claims docket
- Approved minutes from Dec. 5 meeting
- Adjourned
