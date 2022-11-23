A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
RIPLEY • Tippah County Supervisors met at the Board Room of the Tippah County Chancery Building on Monday, Nov. 7.
Supervisors took the following actions. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted in this article.
The board:
-Approved minutes from Oct. 14 and Oct. 28
-Approved payroll docket
-Approved reapportionment of supervisor districts and realignment of precincts of Tippah County based upon 2020 census
-Approved monthly report from county purchasing agent
-Approved claims docket
-Approved purchase of advertisement for $3,985.00
-Approved holidays for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years
-Approved opening of financing bids for fire truck
-Approved funding of $190,000 for fire truck
-Approved reappointment of Lana Richardson and Ray Crawford to hospital trustees for five year term
-Approved purchase of mortuary cooler for $7,247.00
-Approved purchase of pipe from The Railroad Yard
-Approved payment for Tiplersville water system
-Approved Muddy Creek watershed action plan
-Approved ordinance prohibiting the use, purchase, possession, distribution, sale or offering for sale of synthetic cannabinoids or other synthetic products
Tippah supervisors also met on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
In that meeting, the board:
-Heard personal appearance from Jack Griffith
-Approved travel card report, credit $273.28
-Approved Lowes report for $773.29
-Approved travel
-Approved reimbursement to Keith Bullock for uniforms, $448.57
-Approved NaCO dues, $450.00
-Approved road managers report
-Heard Circuit Clerk Randy Graves speak about recent election
-Approved vehicle quote for sheriff’s department
-Heard update from board attorney Sean Akins
-Heard update from TCDF’s Chris Lewellen
-Approved minutes for Nov. 7 meeting
dustin.dial@journalinc.com
Justin Dial is a reporter for the Southern Sentinel.
