RIPLEY - At their meeting on July 17, the Tippah County Board of Supervisors approved the sale of the Tippah County National Guard Armory to the Boys and Girls Club of North Mississippi.
The sale was approved for the sum of $250,000.00.
“We are excited for the opportunity to take possession of this building.” said Club Board Member Trey Hankins.
Supervisors had been looking for a use for the Armory building that would best benefit the community.
“The Boys and Girls Club provides a vital service to the youth that they serve. This building will give them an opportunity to provide more services.” said Third District Supervisor Mike Graves.
“The Clubs in Tupelo and Oxford are using public buildings. This purchase will give our Club the opportunity to own its own building.” said Hankins. “We have plans to make some significant improvements to the structure.”
The National Guard returned the building to Tippah County Supervisors last year after Guard activities in the building ended.
County officials said that they County retained ownership of the property in front of the building that will continue to be used for parking during the Tippah County Fair but will also be available to the Boys and Girls Club use, as well.
Club Board Member James Storey said that the Boys and Girls Club often partners with other organizations to provide opportunities to the communities they serve. He noted that this building would be a part of that vision.
The Boys and Girls Club is currently located on the campus of the Ripley Elementary School and offers after school tutoring and other opportunities to youth.
Hankins said that the Armory will give the Club the ability to provide services even when the school is not open.
