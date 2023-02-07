RIPLEY • The Tippah County Board of Supervisors convened for its first February meeting on Feb. 6, 2023 in Ripley.
Those in attendance at the meeting included Supervisors Greg Harrell, Mike Graves, Glen Michael, Chad Newby, board attorney Sean Akins, Chancery Clerk Mike Long, administrator Melinda Crum, Sheriff Karl Gaillard, Randy Stewart, Tonya Swinford, Joe Akins, Jack Griffith, Josh Gunn, Chris Lewellen, Tim Watson, James Keenan, Carolyn Prather and Willie Hill. Supervisor Jimmy Gunn was absent from the meeting.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
-- Approved closing County Road 563
-- Discussed the selling of property behind Berea Missionary Church with Carolyn Prather and Willie Hill
-- Approved the closure of Tiplersville water project
-- Approved $199.00 Walmart report
-- Approved travel expenses for Mike Long to travel to Jackson
-- Approved $9,500 quote to address water damage at the extension office
-- Reviewed and discussed insurance on buildings after MAS increased various values/contents
-- Approved and signed ARC project modification on Walnut Industrial Park to extend the project by six months
-- Discussed renewing NACO dues for $450
-- Approved the purchase of three brush cutters
-- Approved tax corrections presented by Joe Akins
-- Heard various updates from Melinda Crum
-- Approved payroll docket
-- Approved claims docket
-- Approved previous meeting minutes
-- Approved a motion to enter into executive session to discuss TCDF economic development
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.