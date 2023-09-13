RIPLEY - The Tippah County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Chancery Building for its regularly scheduled board meeting.
Those in attendance included Supervisors Jimmy Gunn, Glen Michael, Mike Graves, Greg Harrell, Chad Newby, board attorney Sean Akins, Chancery Clerk Mike Long, administrator Melinda Crum, tax assessor Joe Akins, Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard, Tim Watson, Cook Coggins Engineer Josh Gunn, Tippah County Development Foundation director Chris Lewellen, Tippah County Road Manager Larry Jackson, circuit clerk Dianne Graves, and emergency management director Tom Lindsey, among others.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The board:
- Held a public hearing to discuss tax objections and accept the tax rolls. No objections were raised, so the tax rolls were accepted.
- Heard from Tippah County Emergency Management director Tom Lindsey, who discussed grants, the potential new addition of a weather radar in Ripley, and the potential implementation of a new emergency warning system. The system in question, TextMyGov, is a system that, according to the company’s website, uses “smart texting technology” to both alert citizens of potential emergencies, road closures, boil water notices, and more, while also aiding citizens with providing details about particular city or county services. TextMyGov was compared to a similar system, CodeRED, during the meeting.
- Approved the Walmart report in the amount of $418.96.
- Approved MACAA dues.
- Reviewed a letter from the City of Ripley in regards to a water rate increase and damage prevention program.
- Reviewed Delta increases to TA/TC programs.
- Reviewed quote for cameras for Chancery Building.
- Approved Walnut Firehouse 5K ad in the amount of $150.
- Reviewed quote for trailer repairs.
- Heard from Tippah County Road Manager Larry Jackson in regards to refuse complaints, rock report recap for July 2023, and health card and license reimbursements.
- Heard from tax assessor Joe Akins in regards to an update on tax sale, and a tax value update notice.
- Heard from circuit clerk Dianne Graves in regards to district lines being corrected.
- Heard an update from chancery clerk Mike Long.
- Heard an update from sheriff Karl Gaillard in regards to equipment quotes.
- Heard updates from administrator Melinda Crum, who discussed budget amendments and an upgrade to AS400.
- Heard an update from attorney Sean Akins in regards to the sale of the armory in Ripley.
- Heard from TCDF director Chris Lewellen in regards to environmental updates.
- Heard updates from Cook Coggins Engineer Josh Gunn.
- Approved payroll docket.
- Approved claims docket.
- Approved minutes from Aug. 15 meeting.
- Entered executive session to discuss economic development and personnel matters.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.